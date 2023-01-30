Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees add intriguing pitching prospect to farm system
Despite the New York Yankees playing things conservatively leading up to spring training, general manager Brian Cashman and his scouting department are hard at work finding promising minor-league talent that could make an impact at the major league level down the stretch. Their latest addition is right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter,...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Yardbarker
One dark-horse candidate to win the left field job
At first glance, Yankees‘ Oswaldo Cabrera seems to have leverage regarding the starting left-field position. Cabrera is coming off a fantastic defensive campaign over 44 games, enjoying 13 total defensive runs saved and nine defensive runs saved in the outfield, specifically. However, the sample size is generally too small to make generalized predictions, meaning the starting left-field job is open for the taking.
Yardbarker
One factor holding the Yankees back from signing Jurickson Profar
If the Yankees could sign outfielder Jurickson Profar, it would’ve already been done, but there’s one big factor holding them back ahead of spring training. With Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera expected to compete in a position battle for the starting left field job, the Yankees are taking an enormous risk that one of the two will rise to the occasion, but neither performed well offensively in 2022.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should swoop in on a reliever with a falling market
Free agency is drawing to a close, with most of the top options finding new homes or staying where it all began. The Yankees have done most of the heavy lifting already this offseason, and while LF remains the largest question market on the roster, if they aren’t able to address it, they shouldn’t just sit on their hands. This team, for the most part is highly well-rounded with plenty of young and veteran talent, but there’s an old adage that has been around as long as baseball’s been played: You can never have too much pitching.
Yardbarker
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Yardbarker
Three Cardinals who could be affected most by rules changes
With new rules in play, including a pitch timer and a ban on defensive shifts, MLB hitters should be more productive in 2023. The goals are to speed up the pace of play, make the game more exciting and to showcase the athletic abilities of the league's stars. Not everyone will benefit, though, especially pitchers, who must speed up their time between pitches and be tactical when attempting pickoffs.
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Yardbarker
Report: One Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on the team in a week’s time based on what he is currently hearing.
Yardbarker
Vikings connected to intriguing free-agent wide receiver
The Minnesota Vikings are heading into the 2023 NFL offseason with a few major question marks that need to be answered. After falling in heartbreaking fashion once again in the Wild Card round, the front office will have to make decisions. One of the most interesting decisions will be about whether or not it’s time to look for another option at quarterback other than Kirk Cousins.
Yardbarker
Cubs Star Dexter Fowler Returns to the Fold
Just one day after announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball, Dexter Fowler has joined the Marquee Sports Network as a studio analyst. Fowler will be contributing primarily to pregame and postgame coverage for the Chicago Cubs this season. Fowler, who helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016,...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Chavis was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Sprayberry High School and he rose his way through Boston's farm system. The former top prospect made his MLB debut with Boston in 2019 and had a solid rookie campaign that saw him club 18 home runs and slash .254/.322/.444 across 95 games played.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first
Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
