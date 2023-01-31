Read full article on original website
Harrison News-Herald
Harrison County 2023 focus
CADIZ—With a new year and two new commissioners taking their places at the table in Harrison County, the News-Herald decided to reach out to see what the commissioners will focus on in 2023. Each commissioner responded independently to our questions. What do you see as the most pressing needs...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
WTOV 9
Driver of scooter injured in Steubenville crash
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The driver of a motor scooter involved in a crash with a vehicle on Sunset Boulevard was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday. Steubenville Police said the driver of the vehicle was cited when the vehicle struck the scooter from behind. The accident happened around...
WTOV 9
Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
27 First News
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
‘Devastated’: Former 25-year Mogadore police chief dies
His successes led him to be chosen for "many prestigious posts including personal security for several U.S. presidents," according to the police department.
Harrison News-Herald
Jochims elected president of Hopedale Council
HOPEDALE—On January 18, Hopedale Council held a scheduled meeting where Donald Jochims was elected as council president for the upcoming year of 2023. WTOV9 News was present to inquire about the Brownfield grant. They asked why Hopedale was not a recipient of demolition money. The town was unable to meet the deadline due to not being notified in time. The notice of the application was given Friday, and all paperwork had to be completed and submitted the following Monday. Council regrets not having received notice sooner.
WTOV 9
Hlinovsky case moves forward in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Fred Hlivonsky pled guilty to one charge Tuesday in a Belmont County case that dates back to 2005. "He entered a plea to one of the two counts of his original indictment which was a third-degree felony - unlawful sexual conduct with a minor,” Belmont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Vavra detailed.
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Harrison News-Herald
Missing defendant to face consequences
CADIZ—The court of common pleas began Tuesday’s proceedings with Ray Ramsey, who was charged with violating his community-based controls. Ramsey appeared in court via video call from the Harrison County Jail. Ramsey chose to go without counsel in this case. The state, represented by Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Knight,...
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
cityofweirton.com
American Pickers Coming to West Virginia!
American Pickers is coming to WV! More information is in the attached email below. Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
