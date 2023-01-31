HOPEDALE—On January 18, Hopedale Council held a scheduled meeting where Donald Jochims was elected as council president for the upcoming year of 2023. WTOV9 News was present to inquire about the Brownfield grant. They asked why Hopedale was not a recipient of demolition money. The town was unable to meet the deadline due to not being notified in time. The notice of the application was given Friday, and all paperwork had to be completed and submitted the following Monday. Council regrets not having received notice sooner.

HOPEDALE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO