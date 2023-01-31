JW Marriott unveiled its second property in Germany, the JW Marriott Hotel Berlin, with the new location's focus being a commitment to well-being. The Berlin resort is directly adjacent to Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in Germany, offering almost 520 acres of forested ground, tree-lined paths and lakes. Throughout the restaurants, public areas and rooms, there is artwork reflecting the joy and energy of nature.

