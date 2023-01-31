Read full article on original website
Related
wellspa360.com
[White Paper] Accor's 8 Pathways to a Culture of Wellness
Accor announced the release of its highly anticipated research report, "The Road Map Towards a Transformational Well-Being Culture," exploring eight key pathways for navigating business, society and leadership toward a future where human well-being and fulfillment are essential priorities. The report is a part of Accor's ongoing "Health to Wealth"...
wellspa360.com
JW Marriott Hotel Berlin Debuts with Well-Being & Nature Focus
JW Marriott unveiled its second property in Germany, the JW Marriott Hotel Berlin, with the new location's focus being a commitment to well-being. The Berlin resort is directly adjacent to Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in Germany, offering almost 520 acres of forested ground, tree-lined paths and lakes. Throughout the restaurants, public areas and rooms, there is artwork reflecting the joy and energy of nature.
wellspa360.com
Success of Prevention Disinfectants Results in the Discontinuation of Rejuvenate Brand
Virox Technologies Inc. announced that its Prevention brand of one-step disinfectants has been so well received by beauty professionals, that it has led to the discontinuation of the previous Rejuvenate brand. The quick adoption of the fastest, safest and easiest way to maintain germ-free spas and salons has gained such...
wellspa360.com
Pamela Maes Joins Breve Spa as Spa Director to Create Luxury Experience
Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport announced the appointment of Pamela Maes as spa director at its full-service Breve Spa. In this role, Maes is accountable for Breve Spa's menu development, recruitment of talent, revenue and expense management, staff development, and curating a luxury wellness experience. Maes joins Breve Spa...
Comments / 0