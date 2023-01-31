Slide 1 of 35: Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, many celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies over the last few years. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in recent years... On Jan. 29, 2023, comedian Rickey Smiley revealed his eldest child, son Brandon Smiley -- who also worked as a comedian -- had passed away at 32. "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," Rickey captioned an Instagram video announcing the sad news. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."Keep reading for more stars who are mourning children who've died in recent years...MORE: Stars who died in 2023.

