Read full article on original website
Related
Kirkus Reviews
Telling Stories in Music, Pictures, and Now, Words
“You can tell any story in any medium, right? It’s all storytelling,” Nick Brooks tells Kirkus on a recent Zoom call from Los Angeles. Brooks—a filmmaker, musician, and writer—is living proof of his assertion. The multimedia artist’s latest project is the young adult novel Promise Boys (Henry Holt, Jan. 31),in which a charter school principal’s perplexing death sets three young boys on a mission to prove their innocence. In a starred review, our critic calls the book “breathtakingly complex and intriguing.”
Kirkus Reviews
Shortlists for 2023 Rathbones Folio Prize Revealed
The Rathbones Folio Prize announced the shortlists for the literary award, given annually to an outstanding work of literature “in which the subjects being explored achieve their most perfect and thrilling expression.”. For the first time since the U.K. prize was founded in 2014, the award’s organizers announced three...
Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it
Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Prayer, song and heartfelt tributes at Tyre Nichols' final farewell
The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver impassioned speeches urging Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
msn.com
Comedian announces son's death at 32, more stars who've lost children in recent years
Slide 1 of 35: Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, many celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies over the last few years. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in recent years... On Jan. 29, 2023, comedian Rickey Smiley revealed his eldest child, son Brandon Smiley -- who also worked as a comedian -- had passed away at 32. "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," Rickey captioned an Instagram video announcing the sad news. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."Keep reading for more stars who are mourning children who've died in recent years...MORE: Stars who died in 2023.
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa
A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
Comedian Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon dead at 32
Rickey Smiley revealed on Sunday that his eldest child, son Brandon, has died at age 32. “I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” the comedian captioned an Instagram video taken at an airport over the weekend. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm,” the actor, 54, continued. In the footage, Smiley noted that he was “on the way to … Birmingham” to mourn his son. The “Ricky Smiley Morning Show” host, who did not share any details surrounding Brandon’s passing, noted that he now understands what his grandfather experienced losing a child. “Now I see … why...
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip, which was filmed a day after Brandon's passing, Rickey candidly shared how "the sadness is setting in" on himself and the rest of the family in the wake of the tragic loss.
Husband on wife: "She said she would leave me if I walked my daughter down the aisle"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking forward to your child's wedding is a unique time in most parents' lives, but sometimes things don't go as planned, particularly if it's not about both spouses' kids.
Gary Coleman: The Tragic Life and Death Of The "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
He was one of the most talented child stars in the history of entertainment. But his adulthood was littered with tribulations. His name was Gary Coleman, and he died too young at only 42.
YouTuber James Phyrillas Mourns Death of Brother Patrick and Friend Christopher Schaffer Killed in Crash
YouTuber James Phyrillas is searching for answers after a devastating tragedy. The content creator, who alongside his brother Patrick Phyrillas and friend Christopher Schaffer formed the popular Schaffrillas Productions YouTube channel, was involved in a car crash in Pennsylvania on Jan. 29, in which both Patrick, 22, and Christopher, 25, were killed.
Kirkus Reviews
Recovering Salman Rushdie Won’t Promote New Book
Salman Rushdie will not be appearing in public to promote his latest novel, the Guardian reports. Andrew Wylie, the novelist’s longtime friend and agent, told the newspaper that Rushdie is still recovering from injuries he sustained after being stabbed multiple times last August on stage in Chautauqua, New York, where he was preparing to give a lecture. The attack left Rushdie unable to see out of one eye and cost him the use of one hand.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: mother of Archie Battersbee says he was bullied online
Exclusive: Hollie Dance, who fought legal battle to stop her son’s life support being switched off, says he received threatening messages
Bob Born, the "Father of Peeps," Has Died at 98 — What Was His Cause of Death?
If you've ever seen the chick-shaped marshmallows known as Peeps in the aisles of the grocery stores or even enjoyed them in your own home, you might be familiar with Ira "Bob" Born. Known as the "Father of Peeps" for his role guiding Just Born Quality Confections, the company that makes Peeps, the legendary confectionary executive has died at 98.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Family Photo Mourning Late Rapper
PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter on Instagram, Monday. PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter. “We...
BBC
Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered. Police said a man in his 30s, wearing...
Kenny Lattimore Sings “Jesus Loves You” To Newborn Daughter
Kenny Lattimore has shared an adorable video of him singing to his newborn daughter on Instagram. Earlier this month, he and his wife, Judge Faith Jenkins, welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore. In the video, the proud musician sported a black hat that reads “girl dad.”More from VIBE.comGucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Share Gender Reveal Maternity ShootKenny Lattimore Welcomes Baby Girl With Judge Faith JenkinsKeke Palmer Accidentally Reveals Sex Of Baby During Interview Holding the infant with both hands, the 52-year-old sings “Jesus Loves You” with sincerity. “The responsibility of bringing new life into a world that can be so chaotic...
Comments / 0