Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
IceBreaker malware used to breach gaming companies
Hackers have been targeting online gaming and gambling companies with a new backdoor named IceBreaker since at least September 2022. In the new attack campaign, the customer service agents were tricked into opening malicious screenshots which the hackers send under the guise of a user facing a problem. The group...
Optimism Plans to Enhance L2 Scaling Network With ‘Bedrock’ Upgrade in March – Technology Bitcoin News
The Ethereum scaling network Optimism, which operates as a layer two (L2) network, announced plans to upgrade its network in March. The upgrade, named “Bedrock,” aims to increase transfer speed, lower fees, and enhance compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Optimism Foundation stated in its proposal, “The Bedrock upgrade is a major step towards a multi-chain future.”
Malicious NPM, PyPI Packages Stealing User Information
Check Point and Phylum are warning of recently identified NPM and PyPI packages designed to steal user information and download additional payloads. Taking advantage of the broad use of open source code in application development, malicious actors are increasingly relying on software supply chain attacks to infect both developers and users with malware.
Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million (nearly Rs. 290 crore) to settle allegations over the video game maker’s handling of workplace complaints and violations of whistleblower protection rules, US financial regulators said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company knew employee retention issues were...
Hornetsecurity Combats QR Code Phishing With Launch of New Technology
LONDON, UK – 1 February 2023 – Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.
Australia To Bring New Crypto Plan to Protect its Investors From Financial Risk
Australia, in a bid to protect its crypto investors from financial risks, has devised a three-stage plan. Australian government’s new plan aims to bring laws to govern crypto token mapping, strengthen legal oversight on crypto transactions, and ensure crypto user protection. The three-point plan seeks to further regulate the cryptocurrency sector in the country. The development comes in the backdrop of Australia witnessing a growth in its crypto culture. As per research firm Cointree, Australia is estimated to house 4.6 million crypto holders.
GitHub revokes signing certificates stolen in cyber attack
GitHub confirmed that hackers have stolen three digital certificates used for its Desktop and Atom applications during a cyber-attack in December 2022. The company stated in a blog post that after investigating the accident, it concluded there was no risk to GitHub.com services and no unauthorized changes to the projects.
The Way to Keep Your Mac Computer and Connection Secure
For many users, cybersecurity seems to be a challenge. But the truth is that today, many modern tools will protect your computer and not cause any trouble. There are ways to protect mac, not sacrificing speed and overall performance. Different types of malware may compromise your Mac’s security and privacy and cause various problems. That’s why you should use a comprehensive approach. Read on to learn how to keep your sensitive data safe.
Finding the Best Wallet for Your Crypto Needs: What to Look For
Cryptocurrency has become a popular investment option for many people around the world. However, it is important to understand the different tools and resources available to you when investing in crypto, such as choosing the best wallet for your crypto needs. This blog article will provide an overview of what to look for when choosing a crypto wallet, as well as some security features to consider and fees and costs associated with different wallets.
Apple Workplace Rules Violate US Labour Law, Agency Finds
Apple maintains workplace policies that unlawfully discourage employees from discussing working conditions, a US labour agency has found. The National Labor Relations Board will issue a complaint targeting the policies and claiming Apple executives made comments that stymied worker organising unless the company settles first, an agency official said on Monday in an email reviewed by Reuters.
Table Stakes Security Services for 2023
Most business owners may be aware of cybersecurity defenses such as firewall, DDoS prevention, or various endpoint protection solutions, and assume some form of each may be included in the security package sold to them by a carrier or managed IT service provider. However, due to the advancement of IoT, a more remote workforce, and increases in the sheer number and complexity of cyberattacks, there are next generation versions of each of these forms of protection available to owners and IT leaders that are now table stakes security services to protect their business.
