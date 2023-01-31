Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS trooper injured in Navarro County receives treatment in Dallas
A DPS trooper is being treated at a hospital in Dallas where he was air-lifted after being seriously injured on an icy freeway near Corsicana. A statement from DPS says trooper Curtis Putz was struck by a vehicle
More than 44,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
YAHOO!
Burglary investigation leads to shooting arrest
Feb. 3—City police say a recent burglary investigation helped them connect a Brunswick man to an alleged role in an unrelated December shooting set up through an online dating app. Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with aggravated...
Van Police warn slick roads after 18-wheeler crashed into median on I-20
VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Police Department is warning travelers of slick roads Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a median on I-20. Officials said the crash happened westbound on I-20 near mile marker 540 and no injuries were reported. “Roads are slick, slow down and take your time.”
KLTV
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a child was present on the property when deputies shot and killed a man at a residence Saturday evening. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the residence. The...
