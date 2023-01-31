ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

More than 44,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
TYLER, TX
YAHOO!

Burglary investigation leads to shooting arrest

Feb. 3—City police say a recent burglary investigation helped them connect a Brunswick man to an alleged role in an unrelated December shooting set up through an online dating app. Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with aggravated...
BRUNSWICK, GA

