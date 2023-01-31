Read full article on original website
Chilling Winter Movie Scenes That Could Actually Be Montana
Well, the Groundhog saw his shadow today, so according to Phil, we’ll be having six more weeks of winter. It’s already been a brutal winter in Montana. In December, we had snow and bitter cold that rivaled winters past. High snow totals and temperatures in the negatives has everyone feeling like winter should be over. Groundhog or not, it’s unlikely that things will warm up too much any time soon.
Montana Towns as Sweetheart Phrases: 2 funny 4ever
I have a fever and the only cure is writing articles about how Montana towns are similar to other things. I wrote about how Montana towns are similar to Spongebob characters and Simpsons characters, but now I'm taking this to the next level. You know those chalky, sweetheart candies with...
Les Claypool Coming To Montana With Fearless Flying Frogs. Yes!
Missoula has a healthy obsession with Les Claypool. The guy that doesn't really seem to fit into any genre is perfect for our little mountain town, and he's returning this summer. Les Claypool is such a talented, unique rocker that seems to be able to span any genre and crowd....
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Costner Shares a Little Known Story of Lewis and Clark in Montana
Fans of the hit television show "Yellowstone" are looking forward to the release of the second half of season 5 this upcoming summer 2023. Everyone is wondering "what will become of the Duttons?" Will Jaime and Beth try and kill each other? Will Governor Dutton get impeached? Will the rumors of Rip getting killed come true?
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Here’s Why Montanans Have Little Taste for Lab-Grown Meat
Last week we published an article about lab-grown steaks, and posted it on social media. This may come as a surprise to you, but the comments from Montanans weren't even mildly positive, in fact there was zero support for it that I could find. Shocking, I know. Here's a video about lab grown meat if you want to know more:
Two Popular Montana Brands Combine for Tasty New Seasoning
People all over the world love Made in Montana products. As someone who has created official Made in Montana products, I can tell you that just the name "Montana" is as recognizable as the Nike "swoosh" logo. People see that "Made in Montana" logo, and they immediately get transported to Big Sky Country.
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
406mtsports.com
Flint Rasmussen’s next stage: Montanan to switch PBR roles
PUEBLO, Colo. — Legendary Montana bull riding and rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen will soon be sporting a different look at the arena. Rasmussen, the official entertainer of Professional Bull Riders since 2006, has announced he will retire from his on-the-dirt role at the end of the 2023 Unleash The Beast season. Rasmussen will join the sport’s television broadcast as a commentator for the PBR Team Series season that begins later this year.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.
It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
mtpr.org
How many cattle in Montana die from extreme cold?
And Kathleen Shannon is here to answer this week's question. Welcome back, Kathleen. "Stock of all kind is suffering in a most fearful manner. And while some of the cattlemen estimate the probable loss at 25%, the majority claimed to have quit figuring on the losses now and will be thankful if they have enough left to start anew in the spring."
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Cowgirls Gather In Great Falls
“Dee Dee is NOT her mother’s type of cowgirl. She did not chase wild horses off a mountain or pack water from a spring to her house or attend a one-room schoolhouse. She is a modern version of a cowgirl and yet, authentic.” Thus began the biography of 2023 Montana Cowgirl’s Association’s 2023 Heritage Award Recipient.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?
A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
progressivegrocer.com
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
