Former Henderson Football booster club president arrested
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has announced that the former Henderson Football Booster Club president was arrested by Henderson Police Department on Thursday. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Henderson PD began investigating after Henderson ISD discovered […]
ketk.com
Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler
A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
More than 44,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
KLTV
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
navarrocountygazette.com
Suspect Apprehended After Major Accident on Seventh Ave.
On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found
UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
Prosecution will not seek death penalty for 1 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in the July 2021 quadruple murder. Dylan Welch will not be eligible for the death penalty when he goes to trial for capital murder, according to Cherokee County DA Elmer […]
Mabank woman arrested at Henderson County laundromat on felony drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Henderson County early Monday morning for an outstanding arrest warrant and felony drug charge. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy went to Solar Laundry to follow up on a theft case around 1 a.m. when he found Gina Larkie, 42 of Mabank, who had […]
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
YAHOO!
Sheriff's Office investigating 'false' shooter call
Feb. 1—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 'false' active shooter call it received from Cayuga Independent School District Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, dispatchers received a 'spoofed' or 'false' 911 call at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 from Cayuga High School reporting an active shooter on campus.
