Palestine, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETK / FOX51 News

Former Henderson Football booster club president arrested

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has announced that the former Henderson Football Booster Club president was arrested by Henderson Police Department on Thursday. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Henderson PD began investigating after Henderson ISD discovered […]
HENDERSON, TX
Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
TYLER, TX
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler

A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 44,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
TYLER, TX
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
LUFKIN, TX
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
Suspect Apprehended After Major Accident on Seventh Ave.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.
CORSICANA, TX
Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found

UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Sheriff's Office investigating 'false' shooter call

Feb. 1—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 'false' active shooter call it received from Cayuga Independent School District Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, dispatchers received a 'spoofed' or 'false' 911 call at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 from Cayuga High School reporting an active shooter on campus.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

