On Jan. 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Corsicana Police Department was notified of a major accident in the 3400 Block of W. Seventh Avenue and that a driver of one vehicle was pinned inside. Corsicana Fire and Rescue made an immediate response to scene and deployed techniques to remove the trapped victim who was identified as Mrs. Elena Alonzo of Corsicana. Mrs. Alonzo was transported to a Waco area hospital where she later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the accident and the female suspect who fled the accident scene on foot.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO