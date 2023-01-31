Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“He’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested” Draymond Green claims LeBron James is ‘the greatest face in NBA history’
LeBron James has been an absolute legend of the NBA, and since he arrived in 2003 playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has risen like the “King” he is. Draymond Green, on his podcast The Draymond Green Show, reminds fans that he is the greatest player of this era and “the greatest face in NBA history.”
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
“Hey, thank you for leaving me off your Mount Rushmore. I’m glad you did.” - That time when Bill Russell clapped back at LeBron James
Celtics legend Bills Russell once reminded LeBron James what made him one of the greatest basketball players when LeBron left him out from his NBA Mount Rushmore
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“He's probably on Mount Rushmore at the point” - Austin Rivers heaps praise on Stephen Curry after a fantastic job limiting him on offense
Rivers got the win over Curry on Monday and is now 5-22 all time against his good rival.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
"He's lived up to all the hype and brought his boys along" - Charles Barkley on why LeBron James is "the greatest sports story of all time”
According to Charles Barkley, no one in the history of sports has done it better than LeBron James.
Kyle Kuzma Says Winning The 2020 Bubble Championship With The Lakers Was A True Test Of Who Really Loved The Game Of Basketball
Kyle Kuzma explains why winning the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble was a real test for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Edwards Shares Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Game
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is impressed with Steph Curry
“They definitely need to blow it up. It ain’t no secret!” - Stephen Jackson dishes out a harsh reality check for the Phoenix Suns
The Suns have gone from title contenders to the bottom half of the West in a few months' time.
“When the refs don’t ref so well, everything’s cool” - Patrick Beverley calls for NBA officials to be fined for their mistakes
On his latest episode of Pat Bev podcast, the Lakers veteran called for consequences when referees get it wrong.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
NBC Sports
Myers calls Wiseman's rocky Dubs career a 'cutthroat deal'
James Wiseman’s place in Steve Kerr’s system remains a puzzle Warriors fans have been trying to solve for three seasons now, but no one’s as confused as he is. The 7-foot-1 center has played in just 19 of Golden State’s 51 games so far, averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.7 minutes.
"He read all the comments" — Aaron Mckie on Allen Iverson's obsession with reading the newspaper
Aaron McKie disclosed how Allen Iverson prepared for Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals.
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years
The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
"They’ve been doing this to kids in NBA America" - Rob Parker calls out Adam Silver after Jimmy Butler's load management broke a kid's heart
Butler and the Heat made up for the superstar’s absence by meeting the 12-year-old fan from Argentina. However, Rob Parker wasn't impressed by it.
Comments / 0