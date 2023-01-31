ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Myers calls Wiseman's rocky Dubs career a 'cutthroat deal'

James Wiseman’s place in Steve Kerr’s system remains a puzzle Warriors fans have been trying to solve for three seasons now, but no one’s as confused as he is. The 7-foot-1 center has played in just 19 of Golden State’s 51 games so far, averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.7 minutes.
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years

The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
