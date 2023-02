The Campus Food Pantry invites you to an Open House on Feb. 8 from 2 – 5 p.m. to learn more about the services they offer to the campus community. From there on, the Campus Food Pantry will continue serving on- and off-campus students, and on-campus faculty and staff, through the spring 2023 semester. The pantry can also be accessed remotely on weekends.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO