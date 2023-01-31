Read full article on original website
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Academy Charter over Noor-ul-iman - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Lyonns scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers in Academy Charter’s 66-49 victory over Noor-ul-iman in Lake Como. Dante Lyonns had 13 points and Randel Sullivan added 10 for Academy Charter (8-10), which led 31-23 at halftime. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
Aguilar strikes for 32 as Middlesex tops South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar’s 32 points, 10 steals and six rebounds fueled Middlesex to a 67-56 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Middlesex (15-4), which used a 21-12 fourth quarter to pull away. Sara McNelly had 17...
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
Boys basketball: Dickstein leads Mount Olive past Dover
Jake Dickstein finished with 20 points to lead Mount Olive to a 69-58 win over Dover in Mount Olive. Anthony Giammonco and Jayden Cordero tallied 11 points apiece for Mount Olive (6-11). Joshua Quiles totaled 22 points and seven assists for Dover (7-9), while A.J. Piechota added 18 points and...
Phillipsburg boys basketball rolls to another win at rival Easton
Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team once again surged past rival Easton at the start. The Stateliners posted an impressive first quarter and defeated the Red Rovers 59-42 at Easton Area Middle School on Wednesday night.
Bleecker’s eight 3-pointers power No. 13 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Bleecker made a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Seton Hall Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 70-29 victory over West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Four of Bleecker’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter...
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Boys ice hockey - Toms River South-East scores four unanswered to take 15th win
A three-goal second period started a massive comeback, propelling Toms River South-East to a 4-1 victory over Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck at the Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Ryan Fortunato and Brady Verdon scored to give Toms River East-South the lead, which was followed by a short-handed finish by...
Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg
PATERSON, NJ - Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly. “Throughout my...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker gave me a hoops lesson ... and it was kind of embarrassing
WOODBRIDGE — The rim rattled and the ball hit the gym floor with a thud as I shuffled over to collect my latest miss. Was this 11 in a row? Twelve? Amid my huffing-and-puffing and the shame of it all, I had lost count. With beads of sweat running...
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’
Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
Rutgers vs. Michigan State at MSG designated as Scarlet Knights home game in NET rankings: What it means
Rutgers is hopeful it will see a large contingent of its fans in the stands at Madison Square Garden when it faces Michigan State there on Saturday. Now more than ever, the Scarlet Knights will need them to make it feel like home. Originally slated as a neutral-court game, the...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
