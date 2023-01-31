ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Academy Charter over Noor-ul-iman - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Lyonns scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers in Academy Charter’s 66-49 victory over Noor-ul-iman in Lake Como. Dante Lyonns had 13 points and Randel Sullivan added 10 for Academy Charter (8-10), which led 31-23 at halftime. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
LAKE COMO, NJ
NJ.com

St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Dickstein leads Mount Olive past Dover

Jake Dickstein finished with 20 points to lead Mount Olive to a 69-58 win over Dover in Mount Olive. Anthony Giammonco and Jayden Cordero tallied 11 points apiece for Mount Olive (6-11). Joshua Quiles totaled 22 points and seven assists for Dover (7-9), while A.J. Piechota added 18 points and...
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’

Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy