Manchester Township, NJ

NJ.com

Shore edges Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Alex George posted 16 points to lead Shore to a 51-46 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Liam Gajewski and Brett Sweeney scored 11 points apiece for Shore (12-4), who outscored Donovan Catholic 9-4 to seal the victory. Donovan Catholic falls to 8-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap

Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
