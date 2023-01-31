Read full article on original website
Aguilar strikes for 32 as Middlesex tops South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar’s 32 points, 10 steals and six rebounds fueled Middlesex to a 67-56 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Middlesex (15-4), which used a 21-12 fourth quarter to pull away. Sara McNelly had 17...
Shore edges Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Alex George posted 16 points to lead Shore to a 51-46 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Liam Gajewski and Brett Sweeney scored 11 points apiece for Shore (12-4), who outscored Donovan Catholic 9-4 to seal the victory. Donovan Catholic falls to 8-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Boys ice hockey - Toms River South-East scores four unanswered to take 15th win
A three-goal second period started a massive comeback, propelling Toms River South-East to a 4-1 victory over Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck at the Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Ryan Fortunato and Brady Verdon scored to give Toms River East-South the lead, which was followed by a short-handed finish by...
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Gill St. Bernard’s scores twice in third period to defeat Vernon
Gill St. Bernard’s scored two goals in the third period to comeback and defeat Vernon 3-2 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Michael Scarpati scored shorthanded at 9:53 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, then Julian Tramontano put in the game winning goal with 2:02 left to play as Gill St. Bernard’s (4-7-2) won its second straight game.
