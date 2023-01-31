Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
KWQC
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
wglt.org
District 87 school board president says Fitzgerald Samedy intends to resign
District 87 school board president Mark Wylie told WGLT late Tuesday that Fitzgerald Samedy "indicated (over the weekend) his desire to resign his position from the Board of Education. We will finalize that process in the coming days and begin the process to fill the position. We wish him well."
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
walls102.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
classichits106.com
Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment
MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
KWQC
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Nichole Elesser, 48, must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for 1,144 days already served in Whiteside County Jail, according to court records. Once she is released, she will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Woman critical after shooting on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman has critical injuries after a shooting about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release about 6:30 p.m. that they don’t have information about any suspects. Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights PD warns of phone scam
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights Police Department issued a warning Wednesday morning about a phone scam attempting to extort money from residents over the phone. According to the warning posted on Facebook, a person on the phone will claim to be a representative of PHPD and inform...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
