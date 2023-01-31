MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO