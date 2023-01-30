Read full article on original website
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: In the basket with Valpo Girls Basketball
Giving their best at every game this ongoing season, the Valparaiso High School (VHS) Varsity Girls Basketball team is working hard to secure their spot in the Sectional tournament. The girls have won 19 of their 21 games played, ranking them second in their conference. “Our team has grown so...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton strikes a chord
Chesterton High School (CHS) held the 2023 Winter Formal Saturday, January 21. The formal was held by the National Honors Society in the CHS cafeteria. Students of all grades were encouraged to attend and to dress in semi-formal attire. The dance lasted from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m., and students were provided with water bottles. While the dance was not as populated as Homecoming or Prom, students who attended still had a great time as they danced the night away to songs requested to the DJ.
hometownnewsnow.com
William Kennedy
William Paul Kennedy, 76, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Monday, January 30th, 2023 at Goshen Hospital. He was born on January 26th, 1947 in Michigan City to Paul and Eleanore (Fox) Kennedy. William was a lifetime member of the DAV, American Legion Post 83 in La...
hometownnewsnow.com
Donna Teresa Siebert
Donna Theresa Siebert, 68, Evans, Georgia, formerly of Michigan City, IN passed away Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 8:05 am in her home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN with Rev. William O'Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
valpotorch.com
Passing periods shifting to 15 minutes starting in fall 2023
The race between classes has come to an end with passing periods between scheduled classes officially set to change in the fall 2023 semester. Currently sitting at 10 minutes, the time frame will be lengthened to 15 minutes for students to complete their journey across campus. Although present student concerns were a large factor, the University considered other components in its discussions when reaching a final decision.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish broke the ACC football cheat code
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its 2023 football schedule a few weeks ago, and we could finally see where all of the ACC games were slotted for the season. There were no big surprises — other than ND forcing itself to play during midterm week. The real surprise came on Monday when the ACC released its full conference schedule.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mary "Dee" Hunt
Mary Dolores Hunt (Dolores Haller), 87, of Union Mills, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday evening, January 27th, 2023. Known fondly to many as “Dee”, she was born on February 21st, 1935, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. On June 6th, 1953, Dolores Haller married Richard Neil Hunt in her...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mark Young
Mark J. Young, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at Rittenhouse Senior Living Center. Mark was born on April 7th, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA, to Francis and Edith (Heinz) Young. On September 22nd, 1963 in Hammond, IN, he married Joan Larson who preceded him in death. Surviving...
hometownnewsnow.com
Steven Lawrence
Steven Mitchell Lawrence, 59, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023. Steven was born on March 29th, 1963 in Gary, IN, to Hobert and Clara (Mae) Lawrence. On September 8th, 2007 in Michigan City, he married Stacy Jo Galloway, who survives. Also surviving are his parents; 2 brothers, Robert and Alan (Joleen) Lawrence; as well as a few nieces and nephews.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hometownnewsnow.com
Elisa Leanor Dorsett
Elisa Leanor (Solis) Dorsett, 96, of Kingsford Heights, Indiana, passed away on January 27th, 2023, at Miller's Health and Rehab Nursing Home, La Porte, Indiana, surrounded by family. Born on November 6th, 1926, in Brownsville, Texas, Elisa was the daughter of the late Julian F. Solis and Refugia (Martinez) Solis.
nwi.life
Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights
The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
nwi.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Announces Crown Point Location Opening Soon
The 1,500 square foot space is a carryout and delivery only location and does not include a dining room
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
WNDU
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter not seeking reelection
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Plymouth will have a new mayor next year for the first time in a decade and a half. Four-term incumbent Mark Senter will not run for a fifth term. As a detective for the Indiana State Police, Senter worked on the Pelley...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
