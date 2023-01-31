ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bob Costas believes Tom Brady could make Super Bowl 57 broadcast cameo

Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement after 23 seasons this week. The news sent shockwaves throughout the league ahead of Super Bowl 57. However, Brady may be preparing for one more start. According to longtime broadcaster Bob Costas, Brady could make his television debut with FOX Sports during their Super...
ARIZONA STATE
WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Winners and losers of Tom Brady's retirement announcement extend from field to broadcast booth

For the second time in a year, Tom Brady – by nearly every account, the greatest quarterback and player in the 103-year history of the NFL – is retiring. And, unlike in 2022 – when rumors of TB12's retirement leaked prior to Super Bowl 56 before he eventually confirmed them one year ago today (and reversed the decision a month later) – Brady, 45, said in social media posts Wednesday morning that, "I'm retiring – for good."
Jalen Ramsey replaces Darius Slay in Pro Bowl, his 6th career selection

For the sixth time in his career, Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Pro Bowl. On Monday, the NFL announced that Ramsey will join the all-star festivities. Ramsey, who was an alternate, replaced Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on the NFC's roster for this year's Pro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Who is Jalen Hurts? What you need to know about the Eagles QB ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Super Bowl 57 will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — two storied sports franchises with fanbases to match. Emerging from a years-long hiatus, musical guest Rihanna will perform at the halftime show and on the field two other big names will duke it out: Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes. It is the first time two Black quarterbacks will face off in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl surprise is a touchdown with adopted teen

17-year-old Max Roman had a difficult upbringing, bouncing around the foster system in Tennessee. He ended up at Youth Villages, an organization that tries to hep older kids in state custody who are about to turn 18 and age out. Youth Villages placed Max with a couple in Hohenwald, Tennessee....
NASHVILLE, TN
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' Super Bowl drought: 'San Francisco's in the same boat'

The Super Bowl is coming up in a little over a week. And for the 27th consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys won't be playing in it. This year's team, like many before it, came fairly close -- finishing with a 12-5 record and making the playoffs for the second consecutive season -- but coming close isn't good enough for Cowboys fans.
The 57 greatest NFL teams to play in the Super Bowl – and not all won Lombardi Trophy

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will become the 113th and 114th Super Bowl participants on Feb. 12, 2023, when they cross paths at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Through the years, there have been several dominant squads, some which caught lightning in a bottle at just the right time and others seemingly poised for greatness that ultimately fell just short in the NFL's biggest game.
MONTANA STATE

