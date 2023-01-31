Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Here's what Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement
Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented on the former New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement on Wednesday, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video announcing he was walking away from football “for good.”. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,”...
NBC New York
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
Marconews.com
3 years football's most famous Florida man, Tom Brady retires. Here are his top non-sports moments
Tom Brady announced his original retirement Feb. 1, 2022. Then he unretired just over a month later to complete "unfinished business." A year later, on Feb. 1, 2023, the GOAT of football announced his official retirement − "for good." The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced the news in a...
Marconews.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is a star. The ex-racehorse Jalen Hurts ... not so much.
Equine Jalen Hurts spends his days munching grass and hay and providing companionship to other Thoroughbreds. His career didn't follow the same trajectory as his QB namesake. The rise of Jalen Hurts from being benched at Alabama, doubted as a pro prospect and ultimately leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink of a championship is going to be among the biggest storylines next week at Super Bowl 57.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Marconews.com
Robert Kraft says Patriots 'will do everything in our power' to sign Tom Brady to one-day contract
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he wants to sign newly retired quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so the seven-time Super Bowl winner and three-time NFL MVP can retire with the team that drafted him. Brady retired after 23 seasons on Wednesday, ending one of the most...
Zac Blobner doesn't buy the Bucs trading Evans for draft picks after Brady's retirement
Zac Blobner, host of “Jay and Z” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, doesn’t buy the Buccaneers trading off Mike Evans for draft picks after Brady’s retirement as he breaks down Tom’s time in Tampa and how what happens next with the Bucs could affect the Browns.
Marconews.com
Bob Costas believes Tom Brady could make Super Bowl 57 broadcast cameo
Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement after 23 seasons this week. The news sent shockwaves throughout the league ahead of Super Bowl 57. However, Brady may be preparing for one more start. According to longtime broadcaster Bob Costas, Brady could make his television debut with FOX Sports during their Super...
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
Marconews.com
Davante Adams' tweet about Aaron Rodgers stirs up speculation about Las Vegas Raiders
To our knowledge, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't own a home in Las Vegas. He has his Malibu beach home in the offseason and then his Green Bay residence that the world sees each week during his Tuesday appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show." But could a Vegas...
Marconews.com
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' Super Bowl drought: 'San Francisco's in the same boat'
The Super Bowl is coming up in a little over a week. And for the 27th consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys won't be playing in it. This year's team, like many before it, came fairly close -- finishing with a 12-5 record and making the playoffs for the second consecutive season -- but coming close isn't good enough for Cowboys fans.
Marconews.com
How old is Patrick Mahomes? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs QB before Super Bowl 57.
The Eagles (-2.5) are the early favorites over the Chiefs for Super Bowl 57 after Philadelphia took down San Francisco and Kansas City knocked out Cincinnati to win their respective conference championship games. Patrick Mahomes has a chance to cement his legacy with a second Super Bowl victory in his...
Marconews.com
Kyle Shanahan sees no scenario where Jimmy Garoppolo is back with 49ers
Kyle Shanahan isn't typically definitive about the team's future roster decisions. He took an unusually decisive tone Wednesday in his season-ending press conference though when asked about Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers. Last season there was plenty of hemming and hawing from the 49ers' head coach on what they...
Marconews.com
Eli Manning talks SB LVII and a showdown between the Kelce brothers
2x Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning stops by to chat with Sports Seriously about the big game and his thoughts on sibling rivalries.
Marconews.com
Watch: Puppy Bowl pooch Cooper gets training with Seattle Seahawks star Shelby Harris
Cooper, a Puppy Bowl star from Seattle Humane, gets special training with Seattle Seahawks defensive star Shelby Harris.
Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage
FOX Sports will broadcast Super Bowl LVII.
Marconews.com
Can the Pro Bowl be fixed? Eli Manning believes new version will stick
Eli Manning joined Sports Seriously and explained why the new version of the Pro Bowl is worth a watch.
Comments / 0