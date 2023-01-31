ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News

Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
TAMPA, FL
Marconews.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is a star. The ex-racehorse Jalen Hurts ... not so much.

Equine Jalen Hurts spends his days munching grass and hay and providing companionship to other Thoroughbreds. His career didn't follow the same trajectory as his QB namesake. The rise of Jalen Hurts from being benched at Alabama, doubted as a pro prospect and ultimately leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink of a championship is going to be among the biggest storylines next week at Super Bowl 57.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Marconews.com

Bob Costas believes Tom Brady could make Super Bowl 57 broadcast cameo

Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement after 23 seasons this week. The news sent shockwaves throughout the league ahead of Super Bowl 57. However, Brady may be preparing for one more start. According to longtime broadcaster Bob Costas, Brady could make his television debut with FOX Sports during their Super...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
TAMPA, FL
Marconews.com

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' Super Bowl drought: 'San Francisco's in the same boat'

The Super Bowl is coming up in a little over a week. And for the 27th consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys won't be playing in it. This year's team, like many before it, came fairly close -- finishing with a 12-5 record and making the playoffs for the second consecutive season -- but coming close isn't good enough for Cowboys fans.
Marconews.com

Kyle Shanahan sees no scenario where Jimmy Garoppolo is back with 49ers

Kyle Shanahan isn't typically definitive about the team's future roster decisions. He took an unusually decisive tone Wednesday in his season-ending press conference though when asked about Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers. Last season there was plenty of hemming and hawing from the 49ers' head coach on what they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy