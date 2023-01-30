ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

Dow Inc.'s free cash flow and buybacks create value for shareholders. Watsco will face challenges in 2023, but its long-term growth prospects look good. NextEra Energy Partners is a market-beating utility stock that offers an attractive 4.3% forward yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In a 2023 Bear Market

E-commerce and healthcare are two fast-growing industries set for further expansion in the years ahead. Teladoc is seeing rapid adoption of its chronic care and mental healthcare programs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs

Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
NASDAQ

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ

SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
INDIANA STATE
NASDAQ

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....

Comments / 0

Community Policy