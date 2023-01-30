Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Don't miss out on these impressive growth stocks on sale today.
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
Dow Inc.'s free cash flow and buybacks create value for shareholders. Watsco will face challenges in 2023, but its long-term growth prospects look good. NextEra Energy Partners is a market-beating utility stock that offers an attractive 4.3% forward yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Dividend Stocks That Beat the Market in 2022 but Are Still Worth Buying Now
These energy and industrial stocks offer a blend of growth and value at an affordable price.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy In a 2023 Bear Market
E-commerce and healthcare are two fast-growing industries set for further expansion in the years ahead. Teladoc is seeing rapid adoption of its chronic care and mental healthcare programs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
The rural lifestyle is becoming attractive to more Americans.
CNBC
If January is the barometer it historically has been, stocks could see a very strong year
January's stock market gains may be a good sign for the rest of the year, even though many strategists still expect continued turbulence and possibly a new low before the market recovers into the year-end. "Since World War II, if the market is up in January, it has continued to...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st
AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
Cloudflare and Fiverr are category-leading companies that could deliver incredible rebound returns.
3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs
Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Comments / 0