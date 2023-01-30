Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Gamblers’ popular wiener dog races this weekend at the Resch
(WFRV) – It’s one of their most popular theme nights and you can watch the fun this weekend with the Green Bay Gamblers. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live along with Kathy and her pups with details on this Saturday’s Wiener Dog races. Get your tickets at...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Village Pub
(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Our Town Oshkosh. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza spoke with us with more on how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business and their plans for expansion.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: 10 Strings Acoustic
(WFRV) – They bring new sounds to classic songs you love. Jim and Pete make up 10 Strings Acoustic and they performed live at Our Town Oshkosh plus more on how they got started and where they are headed in the upcoming months. See a full schedule of shows...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
wearegreenbay.com
Extra Sides: The Wildflower Supper Club’s unique collection of Kewaunee art and artifacts
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – On the first Thursday of every month, Local 5 News tells the story of the people behind Wisconsin Supper Clubs. But, by the time you dish out about the food, how the supper club started, and what makes each club unique, sometimes there’s not enough time to share all we learned.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Cellcom
(WFRV) – Our Town is proud to partner with Cellcom because as you travel around Northeast Wisconsin with your phone, Cellcom service follows along. Jessica Dolan spoke with Local 5 Live with a big device announcement plus details on their green gift program. Find a store near you at...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza
(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Oshkosh in this week’s Our Town. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza show Local 5 Live viewers how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business.
wearegreenbay.com
Mom makeover from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you want a refresh, Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere can help. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at recent makeover for one area mom. From hair to makeup, skincare and more, they have a team of experts to help you look your best.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Max Wellness
(WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh is the only place in Wisconsin where you will find a unique therapy called Calmare Scrambler Therapy. Maxwell Wesenberg of Max Wellness Pain Relief stopped by Our Town Oshkosh along with patient Lucy and her mom Julia with more on this special treatment and why they are the place to go when it comes to nerve pain.
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop deals and latest brands at Van Vreede’s
(WFRV) – If you need a seat for the game, or just to relax after a long day, Van Vreede’s is the place for comfort. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at a wide-variety of options including a look at cool features on smart appliances. Plus when you shop Van Vreede’s, you’re guaranteed the customer service of a local company.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: The Grand Oshkosh
(WFRV) – It’s a gem of a spot in the beautiful community of Oshkosh. President and CEO of The Grand Oshkosh stopped by Our Town Oshkosh with more on this historic spot where regional and national acts perform plus how they are celebrating 140 years. For more on...
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo names new leader of the pack
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has a new leader of the pack. Carmen Murach will be the new director of the zoo, taking over for Neil Anderson, the long-time director who retired last year to take a new role in Florida. Murach is stepping up from her previous position...
wearegreenbay.com
Students from across the nation arrive at Lambeau Field for signature robotics event
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 350 high school students and mentors from all across the United States came to compete in a VEX Robotics Competition at the Lambeau Field Atrium. Students from California, Illinois, South Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, Montana, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Texas, and Wisconsin,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
WBAY Green Bay
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
wearegreenbay.com
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Comments / 0