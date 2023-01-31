Read full article on original website
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Magic Lounge: Take the secret entrance in the laundromat to find this speakeasyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Forest Park Review
Actor turned comedian hopes to open comedy club on Madison Street
A former ballerina and actress turned comedian (who also does home renovation on the side) is looking to open a comedy club on the Madison Street commercial corridor. Emily Ramirez, of Berwyn, said that comedy has always been her passion, and she wanted to create a safe environment where performers have financial guarantees and protections that are often lacking in the stand-up world. She already runs the BAPS Comedy Club organization, which holds public and corporate comedy events throughout the Chicago area. Now, Ramirez wants to open an actual comedy club, and she said she specifically wants to open it on Madison Street because she fell in love with the corridor since she first saw it while walking around town with her husband.
thelansingjournal.com
Praise and prayer greet TF South students at flagpole
LANSING, Ill. (February 2, 2023) – The frigid cold didn’t stop TF South’s Christian Williams-Clark from hosting a Prayer at the Pole event on Thursday, February 2. Accompanied by several musicians and supporters from his church, the senior greeted students arriving at school with a brief demonstration of prayer, praise, and scripture reflection.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing Junior Woman’s Club to host first spaghetti supper since before the pandemic
LANSING, Ill. (February 1, 2023) – It was a cold Friday evening, January 24, 2020, when the Lansing Junior Woman’s Club (LJWC) hosted their annual spaghetti supper at First United Methodist Church (18420 Burnham Avenue). No one knew it would be their last one for a while. On...
thelansingjournal.com
Thank you, January supporters, for building community with us
LANSING, Ill. (January 31, 2023) – “You make me want to live in Lansing.” Someone said that to me this month. She lives nearby but not directly in town. She’s a regular reader of The Lansing Journal. She loves being aware of the things going on in this community — new businesses, events at Fox Pointe, library programs. She even loves seeing the daily weather photo — all those interesting, funny, beautiful, random shots of Lansing scenery.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
foodgressing.com
Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ
Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
Son of “Mother Wade” fights to keep Josephine’s Restaurant open
Since 2008 Victor Love, son of Josephine “Mother” Wade, has worked by his mother’s side to keep the historic Black-owned Josephine’s Restaurant open, but the pandemic has slowed business to a trickle, which may force him to close the restaurant’s doors. But, Love vows, as...
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
thelansingjournal.com
Being in print in March
LANSING, Ill. (February 2, 2023) – Many Lansing Journal readers still prefer getting their news from a printed newspaper. They miss the print edition we used to deliver every month, a schedule we were forced to abandon during the pandemic. We still produce a print edition whenever possible, though...
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
mansionglobal.com
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
A 15,000-square-foot mansion set on 5.4 acres in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Lake Forest suburb has been left largely untouched since it was designed by the brother-sister team of David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins and built in 1934. “All of the original details have been preserved and...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
