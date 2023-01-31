Read full article on original website
Credit Acceptance Corporation Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.17% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Credit Acceptance Corporation rising 11.17% to $514.30 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s...
Coffee Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:59 EST on Friday, 3 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.40. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 14998, 16.87% below its average volume of 18042.45. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Platinum (PL) is $1,002.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16042, 99.99% below its average volume of 11542045976.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Friday, 3 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 77, 99.99% below its average volume of 5244993473.17. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 6% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.55% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.13. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.23% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.13 and 12.42% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.70.
Rock Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.95% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rock (RKT) jumping 10.95% to $10.80 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Rock’s last close was $9.73, 36.41% below its 52-week high of $15.30. About Rock. Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce...
USD/EUR Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.448% up from its 52-week low and 13.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
International Paper Company Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.23% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with International Paper Company (IP) jumping 10.23% to $41.65 on Tuesday while NYSE rose 1.19% to $16,007.73. International Paper Company’s last close was $37.79, 24.77% below its 52-week high of $50.23. About International Paper Company. International Paper Company operates as a...
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.803% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8025% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.348% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 0.94% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 11% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 11.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,136.79. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 51.65% up from its 52-week low and 11.63% down from its 52-week high.
IBOVESPA Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 8.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,636.24. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.23% up from its 52-week low and 7.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
SmileDirectClub Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub jumping 10.93% to $0.63 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,516.70. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.63% up from its 52-week low and 1.1%...
NASDAQ Composite Over 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,553.25. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1036720000, 83.73% below its average volume of 6373565935.1. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
CBOE Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:10 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.71. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.68% up from its 52-week low and 47.84% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
Youngevity International, Ellington Financial LLC, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Youngevity International (YGYIP), Ellington Financial LLC (EFC), National Health Investors (NHI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Youngevity International (YGYIP) 320.64% 2023-01-29 05:10:08. Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) 13.09% 2023-01-30 17:11:08. National Health Investors (NHI) 6.24% 2023-02-01 19:12:06.
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For JD.com And Generac Holdlings
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
