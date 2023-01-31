(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.55% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.13. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.23% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.13 and 12.42% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.70.

2 DAYS AGO