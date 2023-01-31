Read full article on original website
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,062.57. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 370393913, 83.63% below its average volume of 2263251410.27. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Platinum (PL) is $1,002.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16042, 99.99% below its average volume of 11542045976.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.681% up from its 52-week low and 8.016% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,602.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 47.99% up from its 52-week low and 13.76% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 15.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,046.50. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1336215000, 78.83% below its average volume of 6314775477.79. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.803% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8025% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.348% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 0.94% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
USD/CNH Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.74. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.177% up from its 52-week low and 0.155% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
Credit Acceptance Corporation Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.17% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Credit Acceptance Corporation rising 11.17% to $514.30 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s...
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 15.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Coffee (KC) is $177.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 22632, 18.31% above its average volume of 19128.19. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 6% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.55% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.13. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.23% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.13 and 12.42% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.70.
Rock Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.95% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rock (RKT) jumping 10.95% to $10.80 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Rock’s last close was $9.73, 36.41% below its 52-week high of $15.30. About Rock. Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce...
Fiverr Stock 19.01% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fiverr (FVRR) jumping 19.01% to $46.65 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Fiverr’s last close was $39.20, 85.09% below its 52-week high of $262.90. About Fiverr. Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers...
Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
Aspen Group And ABB Ltd On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Banco Santander, and GameStop. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
USD/EUR Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.217% for the last session’s close. At 15:07 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.196% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 1.783% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
Sypris Solutions And Novavax On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sypris Solutions, Transocean, and Weibo. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
3D Systems Stock Was 12.67% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with 3D Systems (DDD) rising 12.67% to $12.40 on Thursday while NYSE fell 0.04% to $16,114.05. 3D Systems’s last close was $11.01, 46.32% below its 52-week high of $20.51. About 3D Systems. 3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing...
