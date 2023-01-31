ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,062.57. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 370393913, 83.63% below its average volume of 2263251410.27. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Platinum (PL) is $1,002.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16042, 99.99% below its average volume of 11542045976.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.681% up from its 52-week low and 8.016% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,602.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 47.99% up from its 52-week low and 13.76% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 15.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,046.50. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1336215000, 78.83% below its average volume of 6314775477.79. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.97% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.40. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.70 and 8.18% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.04.
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.803% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8025% for the last session’s close. At 10:09 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.348% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 0.94% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
USD/CNH Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.74. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.177% up from its 52-week low and 0.155% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 15.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Coffee (KC) is $177.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 22632, 18.31% above its average volume of 19128.19. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 6% Slide In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.55% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.13. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.23% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.13 and 12.42% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.70.
Rock Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.95% Rise On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rock (RKT) jumping 10.95% to $10.80 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Rock’s last close was $9.73, 36.41% below its 52-week high of $15.30. About Rock. Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce...
Fiverr Stock 19.01% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fiverr (FVRR) jumping 19.01% to $46.65 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Fiverr’s last close was $39.20, 85.09% below its 52-week high of $262.90. About Fiverr. Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers...
Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
USD/EUR Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.217% for the last session’s close. At 15:07 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.196% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 1.783% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
3D Systems Stock Was 12.67% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with 3D Systems (DDD) rising 12.67% to $12.40 on Thursday while NYSE fell 0.04% to $16,114.05. 3D Systems’s last close was $11.01, 46.32% below its 52-week high of $20.51. About 3D Systems. 3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing...

