Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Related
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky womens basketball hopes to repeat history at No. 1 South Carolina
Kentucky womens basketball looks to build on its second SEC win of the season as the Wildcats travel to face No. 1 South Carolina, who stands at 21-0 this season, in Columbia on Thursday. The matchup will be the second time the two teams have played each other this season,...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment
Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
Kentucky Kernel
COLUMN: Kentucky’s slow start in Oxford potentially a worrying sign going forward
Kentucky mens basketball defeated Ole Miss 75-66 in Oxford, Mississippi, on Tuesday, improving to 5-1 in its last six games. Despite the eventual victory, it was a slow one to start against the Rebels. With an ice storm brewing outside and news breaking that freshman point guard Cason Wallace would be out with a knee injury, the energy inside The Pavilion was low.
Kentucky Kernel
Antonio Reeves records season high 27 points in Oxford
Kentucky mens basketball defeated Ole Miss 75-66 on the road in Oxford, Mississippi, on Tuesday night, with veteran point guard Antonio Reeves stealing the spotlight. The transfer from Illinois State racked up a season high of 27 points against the Rebels with 18 of those points coming from beyond the arc. In total, Reeves shot 66% (8-12) from the field and 86% (6-7) on 3-pointers.
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
z93country.com
Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions
(BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time. Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
Kentucky Kernel
‘The work is done.’ Caitlin Barenbaum leaves behind a legacy with UK STUNT
With the second ever varsity season for Kentucky STUNT just around the corner, it’s hard to imagine the season will mean more to anyone than Caitlin Barenbaum. One of six seniors on a team of 40 athletes, Barenbaum’s entire collegiate experience has been intertwined with the STUNT team on campus, beginning her journey with the team years before it became a varsity sport for the university.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
Kentucky Kernel
UK’s ‘Rooted Forces’ dance performance shares stories of struggle
The UK Department of Theatre and Dance held its annual dance performance “Rooted Forces,” the third of five faculty-led productions to be put on this school year, Jan. 27-29 in Guignol Theater. Dancers performed five different pieces, and each held a different story. Some of the performances communicated...
Comments / 0