Lexington, KY

FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment

Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

COLUMN: Kentucky’s slow start in Oxford potentially a worrying sign going forward

Kentucky mens basketball defeated Ole Miss 75-66 in Oxford, Mississippi, on Tuesday, improving to 5-1 in its last six games. Despite the eventual victory, it was a slow one to start against the Rebels. With an ice storm brewing outside and news breaking that freshman point guard Cason Wallace would be out with a knee injury, the energy inside The Pavilion was low.
OXFORD, MS
Kentucky Kernel

Antonio Reeves records season high 27 points in Oxford

Kentucky mens basketball defeated Ole Miss 75-66 on the road in Oxford, Mississippi, on Tuesday night, with veteran point guard Antonio Reeves stealing the spotlight. The transfer from Illinois State racked up a season high of 27 points against the Rebels with 18 of those points coming from beyond the arc. In total, Reeves shot 66% (8-12) from the field and 86% (6-7) on 3-pointers.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
LEXINGTON, KY
z93country.com

Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions

(BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time. Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

‘The work is done.’ Caitlin Barenbaum leaves behind a legacy with UK STUNT

With the second ever varsity season for Kentucky STUNT just around the corner, it’s hard to imagine the season will mean more to anyone than Caitlin Barenbaum. One of six seniors on a team of 40 athletes, Barenbaum’s entire collegiate experience has been intertwined with the STUNT team on campus, beginning her journey with the team years before it became a varsity sport for the university.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Kernel

UK’s ‘Rooted Forces’ dance performance shares stories of struggle

The UK Department of Theatre and Dance held its annual dance performance “Rooted Forces,” the third of five faculty-led productions to be put on this school year, Jan. 27-29 in Guignol Theater. Dancers performed five different pieces, and each held a different story. Some of the performances communicated...
LEXINGTON, KY

