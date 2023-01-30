ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide

Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more

The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton

Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
STAPLETON, NE
Mid-Plains Community College to offer phlebotomy course in McCook, North Platte

Mid-Plains Community College will offer a fundamentals of phlebotomy class at its McCook and North Platte campuses beginning in March. The two-credit hour course is open to the public. Students will learn the proper techniques and precautions for collecting blood and how to collect blood using a variety of methods.
MCCOOK, NE
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sutherland girls defeat Garden County

SUTHERLAND – Story Rasby scored 18 points, including a stretch of eight straight, as the Sutherland girls basketball team defeated Garden County 54-42 on Tuesday in Sutherland. “I think we played fairly well for having eight players (with) two starters out,” Sutherland coach Brandi Anderson said. “We came together...
SUTHERLAND, NE
Bishop Hanefeldt encourages students to exercise their faith

Each year for the past several years, Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Diocese of Grand Island, officiates a Mass at North Platte Catholic Schools. The annual celebration of Catholic Schools Week brings to the forefront the importance placed on faith in the Catholic school system. On Tuesday morning, Hanefeldt encouraged students, teachers, parents, grandparents and friends to exercise their faith.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Arapahoe basketball sweeps Maxwell

MAXWELL — Campbell Schutz led all players with 15 points as the Arapahoe boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 55-44 on Monday in Maxwell. Ty Robinson led Maxwell with 11 points, while Trevor Cohn scored nine. Taylor Cheek added eight and Easton Jones scored six. William Shaw scored 11 for...
ARAPAHOE, NE

