Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide
Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more
The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
North Platte Telegraph
Ag transition planning workshop is Monday in Stapleton
Nebraska Extension in Logan County will host a succession and transition planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Stapleton from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 24 Ave. 70. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College to offer phlebotomy course in McCook, North Platte
Mid-Plains Community College will offer a fundamentals of phlebotomy class at its McCook and North Platte campuses beginning in March. The two-credit hour course is open to the public. Students will learn the proper techniques and precautions for collecting blood and how to collect blood using a variety of methods.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for February 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Area jobs to be featured at North Platte Community College's Applied Tech Job Fair
North Platte Community College will host an Applied Technologies Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. The event is free to attend and open to the public. It will be in Rooms 202-204 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Sutherland girls defeat Garden County
SUTHERLAND – Story Rasby scored 18 points, including a stretch of eight straight, as the Sutherland girls basketball team defeated Garden County 54-42 on Tuesday in Sutherland. “I think we played fairly well for having eight players (with) two starters out,” Sutherland coach Brandi Anderson said. “We came together...
North Platte Telegraph
Bishop Hanefeldt encourages students to exercise their faith
Each year for the past several years, Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Diocese of Grand Island, officiates a Mass at North Platte Catholic Schools. The annual celebration of Catholic Schools Week brings to the forefront the importance placed on faith in the Catholic school system. On Tuesday morning, Hanefeldt encouraged students, teachers, parents, grandparents and friends to exercise their faith.
North Platte Telegraph
Arapahoe basketball sweeps Maxwell
MAXWELL — Campbell Schutz led all players with 15 points as the Arapahoe boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 55-44 on Monday in Maxwell. Ty Robinson led Maxwell with 11 points, while Trevor Cohn scored nine. Taylor Cheek added eight and Easton Jones scored six. William Shaw scored 11 for...
Comments / 0