Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Probe into Tacos San Pedro tax credit reveals shocking lack of state oversight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has a follow-up on our investigation of a massive tax credit handed out to a small taco shop on the south side. FOX 25 was the first to report Tacos San Pedro was approved for a nearly quarter billion dollar subsidy that's meant for big manufacturers in Oklahoma.
Civil rights groups threaten swift legal action if Oklahoma bans gender-affirming care
Three civil rights groups have vowed to take “swift legal action” against a slate of proposed restrictions on gender-affirming health care for transgender youths and adults in Oklahoma should any of them become law. Lawmakers have introduced at least 15 bills threatening to severely limit access to treatments including puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries…
publicradiotulsa.org
In contentious meeting, corporation commissioner presses for ongoing audits of utility companies
In an Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting held Wednesday, Commissioner Bob Anthony said utility companies collecting money from customers for February 2021’s winter storm that saw the price of gas spike to record levels should be continually scrutinized. On Wednesday’s agenda, Anthony posted a two-page list of complaints over requests...
kosu.org
StateImpact talks with Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett about Oklahoma’s pivot to managed Medicaid
Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, is on its way to profound change. StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney talked with its director, Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett, this week about the transition to managed care. Right now, SoonerCare works on a fee-for-service model, where the state pays providers like doctors and hospitals...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
okcfox.com
Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
Former Assistant General Counsel for OSDE fired hours after January state board meeting
Lori Murphy, former Assistant General Counsel, showed up to the January 26 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting wearing a “Trans Ally” mask. Later that day, she was fired.
marijuanamoment.net
Oklahoma Could Generate Nearly Half A Billion In Marijuana Tax Dollars Over Five Years If Voters Approve Legalization Next Month, Analysis Shows
Oklahoma stands to generate nearly half a billion dollars in revenue from adult-use marijuana sales in the first five years of implementation if voters approve the reform at the ballot next month, according to a new economic analysis. The Yes on 820 campaign released the report on Thursday, showing the...
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
okcfox.com
'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
‘Will you send me money?’ Romance scams targeting elderly Oklahomans – one woman loses $56k
Scams are nothing new, but Oklahoma City Police say they're seeing an uptick in elderly people losing money to people on dating sites.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds
Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
KFOR
Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma elementary school, bullet strikes truck
A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat of a vehicle to make room for a girl being picked up from a Geary school when it went off, authorities said. Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma …. A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat...
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
Comments / 1