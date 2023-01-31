ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Hill

Civil rights groups threaten swift legal action if Oklahoma bans gender-affirming care

Three civil rights groups have vowed to take “swift legal action” against a slate of proposed restrictions on gender-affirming health care for transgender youths and adults in Oklahoma should any of them become law. Lawmakers have introduced at least 15 bills threatening to severely limit access to treatments including puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries…
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
okcfox.com

Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
marijuanamoment.net

Oklahoma Could Generate Nearly Half A Billion In Marijuana Tax Dollars Over Five Years If Voters Approve Legalization Next Month, Analysis Shows

Oklahoma stands to generate nearly half a billion dollars in revenue from adult-use marijuana sales in the first five years of implementation if voters approve the reform at the ballot next month, according to a new economic analysis. The Yes on 820 campaign released the report on Thursday, showing the...
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
okcfox.com

'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds

Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
