Schoolchildren could be in classes of up to 60 pupils in bid to keep teaching lessons during strikes

By Connor Stringer
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Schools are preparing for ‘giant lessons’ of up to 60 pupils in a bid to keep gates open after talks to avert strike action failed yesterday.

Half of state schools in England and Wales – up to 12,000 – are expected to close tomorrow.

Talks between Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and union bosses yesterday ended without resolution.

Chris McGovern, a former policy adviser to Margaret Thatcher, said: ‘Non-striking teachers may find themselves heavily over-burdened by having to teach super-size classes of 60 children.’

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said the education secretary ‘squandered an opportunity’ to avoid the walkouts.

‘The Government has been unwilling to seriously engage with the causes of strike action,’ they said.

‘Real-terms pay cuts and cuts in pay relativities are leading to a recruitment and retention crisis with which the education secretary so far seems incapable of getting a grip.’

The failed talks mean at least 120,000 staff will walk out after nine out of 10 union members who voted in the England and Wales ballot called for strike action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iIsn_0kWzwYgo00

Since the union announced the ballot result two weeks ago, nearly 40,000 disgruntled teachers and staff have joined the NEU - meaning more staff could strike than previously anticipated.

Teachers do not have to give notice if they decide to walk out, leaving parents and head teachers facing another day of limbo.

The DfE has urged heads to prioritise vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers by bringing in volunteers if necessary.

They are also likely to host activity days, rather than normal classes, in a bid to keep schools open.

Staff at Oasis Academy Hadley in Enfield, North London, will be allowed to bring their youngsters to school if their own is shut to ensure the academy stays open.

Head teacher Zoe Thompson said: ‘Teachers are parents as well, and their children are going to be affected and so in order to maximise our staff coming in, we’re also enabling them to bring their children in as well.

‘We do have some of our children who are going to have to be at home.

‘I’m not sure if I am going to have enough teachers to have everyone on site safely.’

Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust, which has 52 schools and educates more than 31,000 pupils, said schools have been forced to be ‘creative’ with class sizes in a bid to stay open.

Mr Chalke said: ‘The role of a school is not just to sit a child at a desk in a classroom.

‘The role of a school is to provide that child with social and emotional content and support.

‘And so if you’ve got kids in and they are playing football, or they are watching a film or they are watching a play, or they are doing some group games and activities, or they are just sat there with some youth workers, or they are just sat in an extended lunch, all of those things are good and important.’

Light Speed
3d ago

Wow, teaching sucks everywhere. Too many chiefs and not enough teachers.

