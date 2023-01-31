The weather-related question that I get asked more than any other these days, especially by teachers, is: “Will it EVER snow?”. It has been an extremely snowless winter thus far. Officially, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.0 inches of snow in Oneida. That’s low for any year in Oneida, but it’s especially low given the relatively snowy winters we’ve had the past few years. On top of that, it’s been a warm winter. While December came in right at normal, thanks to that deep freeze we experienced at Christmas, January has been almost eight degrees above normal. In fact, January 2023 currently ranks as the fourth-warmest January on record in Oneida.

ONEIDA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO