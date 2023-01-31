Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Giles Counties in Tennessee and Lauderdale and Limestone Counties until 9 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are below freezing and moisture is moving through. Precipitation could be in the form of sleet or freezing rain and icy spots will be possible as road temperatures there cool tonight. Drive with caution if you have to head out!
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru Wednesday morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A mixed bag of winter weather develops tonight and lingers through mid-morning Wednesday. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or less...
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
Light wintry mix for some this morning
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Forecasters said...
WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory x2,
We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:. TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday
Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Few showers linger this afternoon with a wintry mix possible tonight
Few showers linger this afternoon with a wintry mix …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on 1/31. WATE 6 On...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Snow Watch: When will it, or will it at all?
The weather-related question that I get asked more than any other these days, especially by teachers, is: “Will it EVER snow?”. It has been an extremely snowless winter thus far. Officially, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.0 inches of snow in Oneida. That’s low for any year in Oneida, but it’s especially low given the relatively snowy winters we’ve had the past few years. On top of that, it’s been a warm winter. While December came in right at normal, thanks to that deep freeze we experienced at Christmas, January has been almost eight degrees above normal. In fact, January 2023 currently ranks as the fourth-warmest January on record in Oneida.
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. The roadway was reopened Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30, both lanes were closed. The Missouri...
