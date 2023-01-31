Read full article on original website
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
CNBC
The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000
Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
US News and World Report
Australia Is Removing British Monarchy From Its Bank Notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich Said Inflation Mainly Driven By This Rather Than Government Spending
University of California, Berkeley Professor and former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich said, in December 2022, that corporate greed, and not government spending, was the main driver of inflation and highlighted a big oil company's recent earnings to drive his point. “Exxon Mobil Corp XOM raked in $20 billion in...
An under-the-radar economic indicator is flashing a warning not seen since the 2008 financial crisis
Demand for cardboard boxes has dropped to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Cardboard boxes are seen as an under-the-radar economic indicator as they are crucial to ecommerce. US box shipments fell 8.4% in the fourth quarter as consumer spending slows down. An under-the-radar economic indicator is flashing...
Majority of workers regret quitting during 'great resignation'
Workers who quit their jobs during the "great resignation" now regret the decision, finding they miss their work friends and a healthy work-life balance.
Larry Summers Says Consensus View That Inflation Will Come Way Down Is 'Outside Range Of Normal Historical Experience'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers believes if one looks at the history of developed nations in the 1970s, it is clear that prospects of bringing down inflation are not very encouraging. What Happened: “The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down...
Truth About Cars
Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate
The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Wins EU Pledges of Support, No Promise of Fast-Track Accession
KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit held in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid timelines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road...
US News and World Report
China Jan Services Activity Expands for First Time in Five Months - Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services activity in January expanded for the first time in five months as spending and travel got a boost from the lifting of stringent COVID-19 curbs, sending business confidence to near 12-year highs, a private sector survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers'...
US News and World Report
France, Italy Ready to Deliver SAMP/T Anti-Missile System to Ukraine
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Italy have finalised technical talks for the joint delivery of a SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system to Ukraine in spring 2023, the French Defence Ministry said. "This will allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russian drones, missiles and plane attacks, through the coverage of a significant...
US News and World Report
IMF Giving Pakistan Tough Time in 'Unimaginable' Economic Crisis - PM
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a "tough time" over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis. Hours after his remark, the Pakistani rupee hit a record low against...
BBC
Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'
Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
US News and World Report
South Korea Jan Inflation Ticks Up, Leaves Policy Outlook Steady
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high but, driven mostly by temporary effects, left investors still confident that the central bank had ended its cycle of interest rate rises. The consumer price index was 5.2% higher in January than in the same...
US News and World Report
Bosch Says Chinese Recovery Is Key to 2023
BsBERLIN/STUTTGART (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch considers recovery in China as key to success this year, it said on Friday, steering clear of concrete forecasts despite reporting a more than 15% jump in full-year operating profit. "We are observing whether demand will return. It was hugely dampened last year,"...
US News and World Report
BoE Set to Lift Rates to 14-Year High, Might Hint at Next Moves
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 10th time in a row on Thursday to keep up its fight against rampant inflation, but it might also drop a hint about when the steep climb in borrowing costs will end. With Britain's economy...
