Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Rides Boom in Leisure Spending, Lifting Profit and Shares
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a boost in bike shipments, coupled with strong pricing, allowed the motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation and deliver on pent-up demand. Shares in the U.S. company rose as much as 9.6%, the biggest one-day move since last quarter's results.
US News and World Report
NATO Chief Wants More 'Friends' as Russia, China Move Closer
TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...
US News and World Report
Nissan to Face Union Vote at Tennessee Plant After Labor Ruling
(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a...
US News and World Report
Honda Issues 'Do Not Drive' Warning for 8,200 U.S. Vehicles Over Air Bag Risks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co on Friday issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for 8,200 model year Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators in the United States. The urgent warning covers various 2001-2003 model year Honda Accord, Civic CR-V and Odyssey, Pilot and Acura 3.2CL and...
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
US News and World Report
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
US News and World Report
Meta Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Announces Huge Stock Buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and...
US News and World Report
Bosch Says Chinese Recovery Is Key to 2023
BsBERLIN/STUTTGART (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch considers recovery in China as key to success this year, it said on Friday, steering clear of concrete forecasts despite reporting a more than 15% jump in full-year operating profit. "We are observing whether demand will return. It was hugely dampened last year,"...
US News and World Report
South Korea Jan Inflation Ticks Up, Leaves Policy Outlook Steady
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high but, driven mostly by temporary effects, left investors still confident that the central bank had ended its cycle of interest rate rises. The consumer price index was 5.2% higher in January than in the same...
US News and World Report
China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
BBC
Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites
A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
