Australian regulator to review short-seller report on India's Adani
SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Wednesday it will review a short-seller report that has flagged a wide range of concerns about India's Adani Group.
Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices.
Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon
Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations
HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...
Australia Is Removing British Monarchy From Its Bank Notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Stocks Edge Lower, Fed In Focus, Meta, AMD, Peloton - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower as 2023 rally faces early fed test; Traders bet on smaller rate hikes, see dovish pivot; Meta earnings on deck as mega cap tech rolls up sleeves; AMD shares leap as earnings, outlook steady chip sector nerves and Peloton facing more losses, cost cuts amid fading in-home demand.
India's LIC and public sector banks are reassessing their Adani stakes
US-based Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against India’s Adani group have sparked panic among investors since Jan. 25. Since the publication of the damning report, the conglomerate’s seven listed companies have lost $68.3 billion, nearly a third of their market value. Among Adani’s key investors is the...
Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims
NEW DELHI (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate’s shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short seller. By the time trading...
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Wall St Falls as Jobs Data Fans Higher Rate Fears
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Friday after data showed the economy added jobs at a rapid pace last month, feeding into fears that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer in its fight against inflation. The Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report showed 517,000...
Crypto Winter Led to 91% Plunge in VC and Other Investments for January
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment in cryptocurrency companies plunged 91% in January from a year earlier. Given that these deals can take months to get done, any funding drought resulting from the November collapse of FTX might not even be fully reflected yet.
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
Harley-Davidson Rides Boom in Leisure Spending, Lifting Profit and Shares
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a boost in bike shipments, coupled with strong pricing, allowed the motorcycle maker to navigate cost inflation and deliver on pent-up demand. Shares in the U.S. company rose as much as 9.6%, the biggest one-day move since last quarter's results.
Wall Street loved Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for 2023 to be a “year of efficiency”
Analysts didn’t hold great expectations for Meta’s fourth quarter earnings, largely due to a downturn in online advertising and fierce competition from rivals like TikTok. What was most unexpected, however, was how happy Wall Street was with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans. Despite reporting profit and revenue sliding after...
Italy Jan EU-harmonised CPI eases to 10.9% y/y, slightly below forecast
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell a preliminary 1.3% month-on-month in January, with annual inflation slowing to 10.9% from 12.3% in December, data showed on Wednesday.
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
EU Antitrust Regulators Pause Broadcom, VMware Probe, Await Data
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have paused their investigation into Broadcom's $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware while waiting for the U.S. chipmaker to provide requested data, the European Commission said on Friday. The European Union competition watchdog said it stopped the clock on its investigation on...
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
India 'fairly' confident of cutting fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP in 3 years -official
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India is 'fairly' confident it can meet its target to cut its fiscal deficit by nearly 200 basis points to 4.5% of GDP in the next three years, assuming there is no major global economic shock, a top government official told Reuters on Thursday.
