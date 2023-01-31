Read full article on original website
Paramore’s upcoming album ‘This Is Why’ has leaked
Paramore’s first album in 6 years, ‘This Is Why’ has now leaked. The full album is available online to stream. Twitter account @hasitleaked recently posted a link to their site, claiming Paramore’s first album in six years, This Is Why, has now leaked only 5 days before its release on February 10th.
Here’s where you can attend Paramore album listening parties in Australia
Paramore are really spoiling their global fans this week. After just announcing a pair of Australian pop-up stores, the beloved pop-punk trio have also confirmed two special listening parties for their new album. Hayley Williams and co. took to social media to reveal the surprise event for their imminent album,...
Yung Gravy enlists top local hip hop talent for Australian tour
Rick Astley definitely isn’t coming, but Yung Gravy has added a wealth of Australian talent to his upcoming tour of the country. The viral sensation revealed late last year that he would be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2023, even adding a second and final Sydney show due to overwhelming demand. The breakout rapper sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates in less than one week.
Teenage Dads cover a new wave classic for Like A Version
It’s been quite the day for Teenage Dads fans. The indie rock band revealed their new EP, Midnight Driving, is on the way next month, and also shared their triple j Like A Version. Displaying their diversity and musical variety, the Mornington Peninsula boys performed their own song, ‘Teddy’,...
You won’t break my soul: will Beyoncé come to Australia?
The world had been expecting its arrival but it was still a relief to fans when Beyoncé confirmed her world tour earlier this week. Just days out from the Grammy Awards, the pop superstar decided to take over the headlines, confirming on social media that 2023 would see her undergo a huge year of touring.
PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter
PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter. Photos By DL Webb-Smith Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our... PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter. Photos By DL Webb-Smith. Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our...
Private Function are releasing a new album with a ‘scratch and win’ panel
Private Function is gearing up to release their third studio album, 370HSSV 0773H, next month, and limited copies will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel. 370HSSV 0773H will land Friday 31 March via their band-run label, Still On Top Records and the...
Jen Cloher shares new single ‘My Witch’ with enthralling music video featuring Georgia Maq, Alice Skye & more
Jen Cloher has recruited some of Australia’s finest contemporary musicians for the music video for her new single, ‘My Witch’. ‘My Witch’ is the latest taste of the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s forthcoming fifth studio album, I Am The River, The River Is Me, which is set for release on Friday, March 3rd (pre-save/pre-order here).
King Stingray on Fed Live, their massive 2022, and future plans
To call the year King Stingray had in 2022 a success would be an understatement: almost overnight, the self-styled Yolŋu surf rock outfit became one of the most celebrated bands in the country. Their self-titled debut album reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart, and earned King Stingray...
Alex Lahey announces third album, ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’
After returning late last year for her first national headline tour in three years, Alex Lahey is entering 2023 with a brand-new album. The acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter has announced The Answer Is Always Yes, the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club, which was her second top 40 album in her home country.
MAFS alum Mishel Karen on the catfishing scam that lost her $70,000
MAFS alum Mishel Karen has opened up about being conned out of over $70,000 on a financial trading scam. The mum of two, and OnlyFans star, told Daily Mail Australia that she was wooed by a fake romance, and handed over $77,000 dollars. Furthermore, she encouraged family members to invest their money too, totalling the loss up to $150,000.
Cadbury launches ten new chocolate blocks to support local sports clubs
Cadbury Australia has announced the launch of its ‘A Cheer & A Half’ campaign, a call to action that acknowledges the struggles faced by local sporting clubs and encourages Australians to support them through donations and volunteering. With more than 40% of local sports clubs finding it difficult...
MAFS groom Cam ‘shamed’ his bride Lyndall for her cystic fibrosis
Taking a break from the Bronte-Harrison drama to focus on Cam, another groom who has done something questionable on MAFS. Bronte and Harrison’s drama may have eclipsed the new season of MAFS, but it doesn’t mean that other couples aren’t giving them a run for their money. As reported by So Dramatic!, groom Cam Woods is raising eyebrows for shaming his bride Lyndall Grace for having cystic fibrosis.
