dailyhodl.com

New Cardano-Based Stablecoin DJED Quickly Attracts Over 27,000,000 ADA in Reserves

A new decentralized stablecoin based on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is quickly gathering millions of ADA in its reserves. According to data from Djed (DJED), the new stablecoin has seen a parabolic rise in its reserve assets, leaving it overcollateralized as intended. The data shows that DJED has a...
dailyhodl.com

Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market

A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire and Bitcoin Cynic Charlie Munger Renews His Criticism of Crypto, Calls for US Ban

Well-known crypto skeptic and billionaire Charlie Munger is renewing his criticism of digital assets, calling for US regulators to ban crypto. In a new opinion piece published by The Wall Street Journal, the legendary investor says that crypto assets are neither commodities, securities, or currencies, but rather gambling contracts that heavily favor the house.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal

A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Crypto Asset Surges 219% After Contentious SEC Decision – Could XRP Do the Same?

LBRY’s native token LBC is in the midst of a parabolic run-up following new developments relating to its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The file-sharing and payments protocol lost a court case with the SEC in November of last year after a federal judge ruled that it violated securities laws when it sold LBC.
dailyhodl.com

‘New Era’ As Cardano (ADA) Based Stablecoin Djed Goes Live on Mainnet

Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) has seen its first overcollateralized stablecoin Djed (DJED) go live on the mainnet. DJED aims to be pegged with the US Dollar and is backed by Cardano’s native token ADA. Last month, Djed-issuer COTI (COTI) announced that Djed had transitioned to a multi-chain network...

