dailyhodl.com
New Cardano-Based Stablecoin DJED Quickly Attracts Over 27,000,000 ADA in Reserves
A new decentralized stablecoin based on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is quickly gathering millions of ADA in its reserves. According to data from Djed (DJED), the new stablecoin has seen a parabolic rise in its reserve assets, leaving it overcollateralized as intended. The data shows that DJED has a...
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire and Bitcoin Cynic Charlie Munger Renews His Criticism of Crypto, Calls for US Ban
Well-known crypto skeptic and billionaire Charlie Munger is renewing his criticism of digital assets, calling for US regulators to ban crypto. In a new opinion piece published by The Wall Street Journal, the legendary investor says that crypto assets are neither commodities, securities, or currencies, but rather gambling contracts that heavily favor the house.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC To Hit ‘Triple-Headed’ Resistance Monster
Popular crypto trader Tone Vays isn’t convinced Bitcoin (BTC) will continue upwards in the short term despite the crypto asset’s sizeable January gains. The analyst tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks BTC will face some “major, major resistance” at the $25,000 mark. “I have...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Have Accumulated Over $108,000,000 in Litecoin in Six Months As LTC Inches Toward $100: Santiment
Litecoin (LTC) is rallying with big support from shark addresses that have accumulated more than $108 million worth of the token within months, according to Santiment. Crypto analytics firm Santiment says shark addresses have “aggressively” accumulated the token since July 2022, helping to push it toward $100. “Litecoin...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Issues Bitcoin and Ethereum Warning, Says Looming Recession To Weigh Down on Crypto
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone is warning the economy is likely to enter a recession, resulting in a drop in cryptocurrency values. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone predicts that the stock market, business earnings and crypto are all going to take a hit in a looming economic downturn.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Accurately Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts ‘Finale’ Rally for BTC – Here’s His Target
A crypto strategist who correctly called the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) thinks that the king crypto is not yet done rallying. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be mirroring its Q2 2019 “echo bubble” setup when BTC meteorically rose from $4,000 to around $14,000 in a few months.
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Crypto Asset Surges 219% After Contentious SEC Decision – Could XRP Do the Same?
LBRY’s native token LBC is in the midst of a parabolic run-up following new developments relating to its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The file-sharing and payments protocol lost a court case with the SEC in November of last year after a federal judge ruled that it violated securities laws when it sold LBC.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Killer? Top Analyst Says One Layer-2 May Have Legs To Become Dominant Ethereum Scaling Solution
A popular crypto analyst thinks one layer-2 project could take out Polygon (MATIC) and become the dominant Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution. The semi-anonymous host of InvestAnswers known as “James” says Arbitrum will dominate the scaling market in a new video appearance on Crypto Banter, a YouTube channel with 599,000 subscribers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Explosion to $1,000,000 Is Now on the Table, Says Quant Analyst PlanB – Here’s His Latest Forecast
The popular quantitative analyst PlanB is updating his forecast on Bitcoin (BTC) after crypto kicked off the year with a strong rally. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers that the bottom has arrived for Bitcoin and predicts massive growth. The analyst is best known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin model,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Solana and Additional Ethereum Rival Have Higher To Go, Says Top Crypto Analyst – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH) rivals, Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM), have more room to run. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 190,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to surge at least 25% from its $24,007 value at time of writing. “BTC: The...
dailyhodl.com
‘New Era’ As Cardano (ADA) Based Stablecoin Djed Goes Live on Mainnet
Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) has seen its first overcollateralized stablecoin Djed (DJED) go live on the mainnet. DJED aims to be pegged with the US Dollar and is backed by Cardano’s native token ADA. Last month, Djed-issuer COTI (COTI) announced that Djed had transitioned to a multi-chain network...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Details Massive 2,000% Bitcoin Rally Prediction After Crypto Market Bounce
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood is outlining a bold Bitcoin (BTC) prediction. In a new CNBC interview, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she firmly believes the top crypto asset will soar by more than 2,000% within seven years. “In fact, we’re a little higher than [$500,000] in our...
dailyhodl.com
Alameda Research Sues Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager To Recover $446,000,000 in Loan Payments
Alameda Research, the sister company of bankrupt digital asset exchange FTX, is suing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager in an attempt to recover nearly $446 million in loan payments, according to new court filings. Alameda filed a complaint on Monday in the U.S. District Court of Delaware, requesting “no less” than...
