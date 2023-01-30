Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
Try this Black-owned, plant-based Detroit-style pizza
As Detroit-style pizza spreads across the country, one local woman is making her pies with a greater focus on the health and wellness of her community.The intrigue: "Let's not get caught up in the label or the concept, let's just eat food," Brittany March, founder of vegan, plant-based pizza pop-up ItsfoodDetroit, tells Axios.What's happening: For three years, March has been making pizza inside Alkebu-lan Village, a cultural education and youth recreational center on the east side celebrating its 45th anniversary this spring.The menu features a robust variety of vegan options, with a handful of carnivorous choices topped with turkey pepperoni...
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
hfcc.edu
Fifty One-O One hosts Seafood Buffet Feb. 15
Fifty-One O One Restaurant, Student & Culinary Arts Center (Bldg. M) The HFC student-run restaurant, Fifty-One O One, will host its first special event of the season, the Shrimp and Soul Seafood Buffet, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Student & Culinary Arts Center (Bldg. M) on the main campus.
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
Cloud Cannabis is throwing a party to celebrate adult-use weed sales in Detroit
Its Detroit location will have a food truck, giveaways, a DJ, and more
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here.
Lil’ Wayne will bring his spring tour to downtown Detroit
The rapper took to social media to announce the multi-city tour
wcsx.com
Make VERNOR’S The Official Drink of Michigan
Vernor’s fans, it is time to unite and rise up. Let’s make Vernor’s the official drink of Michigan. Please sign my petition and show your support for the 150+ year Michigan tradition. Here’s a snippet from my petition:. James Vernor was a pharmacist who created this...
HometownLife.com
Forget Detroit. This rapper brags about Farmington.
Plenty of people in metro Detroit tell people they're from the Motor City when travelling. Matt Cloonan is over that. "I just say Farmington," he said. "We’re on the come up." Cloonan, who raps under the name Clooner, has garnered attention online on more than one occasion for his...
visitdetroit.com
Things To Do in Detroit in February
February is here and love is in the air in Detroit! Between date nights, girls’ night out plans, and special events, there are a ton of exciting activities to choose from in Detroit to make the most of your February visit. Check out some of these picks as you make your itinerary.
Detroit News
These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%
Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
hourdetroit.com
Janine Grillo – KW Domain Luxury Homes Intl
Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Janine Grillo is not only a successful realtor who checks all the boxes when it comes to buying and selling, but she has experience and expertise in every facet of real estate. She is someone who can master the market of the moment, truly cares about the people she helps, the services she provides, and the futures she helps establish.
outliermedia.org
Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?
Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
The Internet Is ROASTING Detroit’s Kid Rock Tribute Band
The common misconception is that if you're from Michigan, especially on the east side of the state, that Kid Rock is one of these iconic figures that everybody thinks is badass and super cool. While many people believe this to be true, there are those of us who don't really line up with that mentality, which has led to absolute savagery from the internet.
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
Probate judge OKs sale of Joel Landy properties in Detroit
A probate court judge Wednesday approved the long-awaited sale of about 55 properties in mostly Midtown Detroit belonging to the late developer and landlord Joel Landy. Wayne County Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield agreed to allow a pending sale of the "Landy Portfolio" to a trio of local real estate developers and financiers. The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents previously put the sum at over $17 million. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
