redoakexpress.com
Legislators, admin react to SFC law
Area superintendents and elected officials are reacting to the passing of the Students First Act. The legislation was a priority for passage by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and was signed into law on Jan. 24. Under the new legislation, $7,598 will be deposited annually to an educational savings account for...
Partnership with Western Iowa Tourism declined by supervisors
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors declined to renew a partnership with Western Iowa Tourism region at its Jan. 17 meeting. The organization was requesting a partnership amount of $500. Among the statistics were that the organization provided a 36 county Freedom Rock guide in Iowa Welcome Centers and was active on social media.
Deadline for Red Oak city clerk position Feb. 1
The City of Red Oak is making progress on the hiring of a new full-time city clerk. Interim city administrator Al Vacanti updated the council on the current progress being made at the regular Red Oak City Council meeting Jan. 16. Vacanti said there have been multiple people expressing interest in the post.
Horgdal sentenced to 84 months in prison
Garret Allen Horgdal, 39, of Henderson, was sentenced on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to 84 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Horgdal will serve three years of supervised release. On March 8,...
Red Oak Rehab & Care Center Receives 2023 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight
Red Oak Rehab & Care Center announced that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented them with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Nursing Care, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Recommend to Others, Activities, Admission Process, Safety and Security and Overall Customer Experience.
