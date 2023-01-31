ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne man Xiaozheng Lin charged with murder after two women found dead in apartments

By Ashley Nickel For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Melbourne after the bodies of two women were discovered in their apartments days apart.

Victoria Police were called to an apartment on La Trobe St on December 27 after the friends of a 31-year-old Chinese woman discovered her body.

Xiaozheng Lin, 22, was arrested three days later on December 30 and charged with murder, robbery and theft.

Homicide Squad detectives looking into the alleged murder then discovered the body of a second woman, a 51-year-old, inside her Waterside Place Docklands apartment at about 1.30pm on the same day as Lin's arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35D5sX_0kWzgThp00

Police claim Lin is not from the area where the bodies were found but lives in Huntingdale, in the city's southeast.

Lin appeared in court last Wednesday via video link from the Melbourne Remand Centre for an application to be interviewed by police about the Docklands woman.

'I am making an order transferring you into the custody of a detective to be interviewed and fingerprinted,' Magistrate Belinda Franjic told the court, the Herald Sun reported.

'I am doing so because you are reasonably suspected of having committed the offence of murder and that offence is another offence than what you are currently being held for.'

Lin had the help of a Mandarin translator during the hearing but remained emotionless throughout.

He was charged with murder, robbery, theft and obtain property by deception in relation to the second woman's death on Monday following his interview with police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PWsM_0kWzgThp00

During his first court hearing in relation to the Chinese woman's death, the court heard Lin would be remanded to custody despite suffering a 'physical impairment' in his right leg.

Charge sheets allege Lin stole a mobile phone, tablet, washing basket and $7,080 in cash, NCA NewsWire reported.

Detective Acting Superintendent Dean Thomas said he understood the community's 'angst' over the two women's deaths.

'I understand there is a lot of concern and anxiety from the community, particularly those who reside in the CBD and surrounding suburbs, following the death of both these women this week,' he said.

'At this stage there is nothing to indicate we are looking for any further victims, and we have a man in custody who was known to both women.'

Member for La Trobe Jason Wood shared his sympathies, writing: 'My thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and friends. May they both Rest In Peace.'

Lin will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on May 5.

