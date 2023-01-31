Read full article on original website
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
While Polygon Price Explodes, These Lesser-Known Altcoins Might 10x
MATIC, the cryptocurrency that powers popular layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution Polygon, has been surging recently, and gained another 3.3% on Thursday to break into the $1.20s for the first time since November 2022. The cryptocurrency is eyeing a test of its pre-FTX collapse highs around $1.30 – a key area of support-turned-resistance going all the way back to January 2022.
Is to Too Late to Buy Litecoin? Crypto Experts Give Their LTC Price Predictions
LTC, the cryptocurrency that powers payments-focused layer-1 blockchain protocol Litecoin, has been surging in 2023 and just hit a key psychological threshold. The cryptocurrency, one of the world’s oldest, is up around 43% since the turn of the year and this week surpassed $100 per token for the first time since May 2022.
Cardano Price Forecast as New Stablecoin Djed Attracts $10 Million in ADA Backing in Just 24 Hours – New Bull Market Starting?
ADA, the cryptocurrency that powers Cardano’s layer-1 blockchain protocol, is easing back on Wednesday after closing out a blockbuster first month of the year. ADA gained a stunning 58% in January, its best single-month performance since August 2021’s 109% gain. ADA reached as high as $0.40 per token,...
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Fails to Hold $23,500 – Here’s Where BTC is Headed Next
Bitcoin has failed to hold the $23,500 level and is now trading at around $23,100. This recent price action has led many investors to speculate on where BTC is headed next. In this article, we will explore the current state of Bitcoin and look at what analysts are predicting for its future price movements.
Take Your First Step into the Metaverse With This Cutting-Edge Crypto Project
Metaverse games have recently made waves in the Web3 space. This is due to their play-to-earn features, which enable players to earn rewards while having fun. One of the most recent developments in the blockchain gaming sector is RobotEra. RobotEra is a sandbox-style planet-building metaverse. The ecosystem lets players transform...
Coinbase Launches New NFT Feature Protecting Users From Potential NFT Scams
The crypto exchange Coinbase has launched a new feature helping non-fungible token users to safeguard their digital collectibles from potential theft. The new feature appears amid the rise of NFT phishing scams within the nascent crypto sector. Coinbase Launches New Anti-theft NFT Tool. In a January 30 announcement, the crypto...
Nasdaq Had the Best Start to the Year Since 2001 but Here’s the Catch
US stocks jumped yesterday and closed January with strong gains. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lost 33% in 2022, closed January with gains of 11% which is the highest since 2001. The Nasdaq underperformed other indices in 2022 as tech stocks bore the brunt amid the pessimism toward growth names....
Bitcoineer Review – Is it a Scam or Legit?
With the Bitcoin price recovering in 2023, crypto trading bots are increasingly popular. Bitcoineer is one of the most popular autonomous online trading platforms for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and more. According to the platform’s website, Bitcoineer offers algorithmic trading tools that can help traders make more profit from the everyday ups and downs of these crypto tokens.
Rivian to Lay Off More Employees amid Spiraling Losses & EV Price War
Rivian (NYSE: RIVN) is looking to lay off around 6% of its workforce as the EV (electric vehicle) company faces spiraling losses which could only get compounded amid the price war. Rivian has around 14,000 employees and would eliminate 840 positions as part of the layoffs. Notably, the company laid...
