Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
No. 7 Kansas State, No. 10 Texas clash in pivotal Big 12 matchup
A share of first place in the rugged Big 12 Conference is on the line Saturday as No. 10 Texas
Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class
With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
SEC Bound? Texas and OU 'Close' to Securing Big 12 Exit
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners' exit from the Big 12 could be secured imminently, per reports.
Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts
A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
Texas Football: Ice storm delaying Warren Roberson’s announcement?
One of the biggest remaining targets for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class amid the late signing period is the highly touted four-star Red Oak (TX) safety and TCU Horned Frogs commit Warren Roberson. Texas has truly made Roberson’s recruitment a priority in the last few weeks. Head coach...
Texas Football: Predicting every 2023 late signing day commitment
In less than 12 hours, the festivities of the regular signing period will take place as the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will look to put the finishing touches in place. It looks like head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff could have a couple more tricks up their sleeve before it’s all said and done for this recruiting cycle in terms of going after high school prospects.
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback
On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away. "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
3 Highland Lakes golf courses among best in Texas
GolfPass ranked three Highland Lakes courses as top places to tee off in Texas in its 2023 Golfers' Choice list. The rankings are based on golfer-submitted ratings and reviews throughout the year. On the list are No. 10 Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, No. 15 Hidden Falls Golf Course...
Breaking down the Texas Longhorns recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at a star-studded recruiting class for the Longhorns.
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) - Well, there are some players in the Super Bowl to root for even if they aren't Dallas Cowboys, but did you know both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts played high school football in the Lone Star State?
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
inforney.com
Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program
A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
Austin, Texas Burger Shop Catches the Attention of Tom Segura
I look forward to the latest episode of Your Mom's House Podcast every Wednesday. Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky host this weekly podcast with some of the weirdest discussions and videos you will ever hear and see. One exciting discussion during episode 623 involves talking about Texans cooking brisket....
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
