“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet
Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. . Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Brenda Tindal Appointed Harvard FAS Inaugural Chief Campus Curator
Brenda D. Tindal, who has worked as the executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture since 2021, will be the inaugural chief campus curator for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe. Brenda D. Tindal will serve as the inaugural chief campus curator...
A Reckoning on Cambridge Police: City Grapples with Police Killing of Sayed Faisal
Sayed Faisal's death by police has thrown Cambridge into an uproar, leading to protests across the city, confrontations with city officials at public meetings, and the storming of City Hall. Some have charged that his death was an incident of police brutality, racism, and Islamophobia. On the afternoon of Jan....
Ramen Shop WakuWaku Walks Into Harvard Square
WakuWaku Ramen opened a new store in Harvard Square this week at 33 Brattle St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. WakuWaku Ramen & Sake celebrated its grand opening yesterday in an event featuring live music from a DJ and futuristic decor. Located on 33 Brattle St., the Harvard Square location launched...
Why is a Boston, Massachusetts, Company Literally Trying to Ruin the World?
Okay, so the headline for this article is supposed to be taken tongue-in-cheek. I'm not out here trying to run a company down at all. But that said, while the advancements being made at this company in Massachusetts are impressive, they're also terrifying. And probably just asking for trouble, really.
‘These Are Smart Mice’: Some Harvard Quincy Residents Plagued by Rodents and Excrement Since Fall
Some rooms in the New Quincy residence hall of Quincy House have seen a rodent infestation going back to at least November 2022. By Sami E. Turner. When Harvard Quincy House resident Mia A. Colman ’23-’24 returned to campus for the spring semester, she was surprised to find her bedding in a plastic bag.
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
Harvard Divinity School Hosts Conversation on the Presence of Enslavement in Early Christian Stories
Harvard Divinity School hosted the first of a public online lecture series on the legacies of slavery in religion Monday night. By Truong L. Nguyen. Harvard Divinity School hosted a discussion on the presence of enslavement and enslaved people in early Christian stories at a virtual forum Monday night. The...
Sports Reporter and Former Harvard Crimson Editor Gwen Knapp ’83 Dies at 61
Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a former associate sports editor for The Harvard Crimson and a sports journalist — died on Jan. 20 at age 61. By Courtesy of Susan Knapp McClements. Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a sports journalist at The Harvard Crimson, the...
More than 100 Harvard Law School Affiliates Sign Open Letter Criticizing Low Income Protection Plan
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
‘Believe It’: Harvard Women’s Basketball Fights Back Against Consistent Injuries
The Harvard women's basketball team celebrates after a 68-59 win over neighboring university Boston College back on November 10 at Lavietes Pavillion. The team is currently on a three-game winning streak against Ivy League teams and will take on two more league opponents this weekend. By Samuel M. Bennett. The...
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
