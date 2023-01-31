ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Crimson

“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet

Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. ​​​​​​​. Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Brenda Tindal Appointed Harvard FAS Inaugural Chief Campus Curator

Brenda D. Tindal, who has worked as the executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture since 2021, will be the inaugural chief campus curator for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe. Brenda D. Tindal will serve as the inaugural chief campus curator...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ramen Shop WakuWaku Walks Into Harvard Square

WakuWaku Ramen opened a new store in Harvard Square this week at 33 Brattle St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. WakuWaku Ramen & Sake celebrated its grand opening yesterday in an event featuring live music from a DJ and futuristic decor. Located on 33 Brattle St., the Harvard Square location launched...
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?

AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA

