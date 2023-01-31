New research from the University at Buffalo in New York found that individuals with sleep apnea were more likely to experience tooth mobility and tooth loss than those without sleep apnea. The issue is that those with sleep apnea also present with low bone density, raising the risk for osteoporosis and negatively impacting oral health. Published in the Journal of Craniomandibular and Sleep Practice, the study used digital imaging to ascertain bone density in the head and neck of more than 35 participants; half of the study subjects had sleep apnea. Those with sleep apnea demonstrated much lower bone mineral density than those without sleep apnea. Click here to read more.

