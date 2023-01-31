Read full article on original website
Problems Sleeping? Your Oral Health May Be at Risk
New research from the University at Buffalo in New York found that individuals with sleep apnea were more likely to experience tooth mobility and tooth loss than those without sleep apnea. The issue is that those with sleep apnea also present with low bone density, raising the risk for osteoporosis and negatively impacting oral health. Published in the Journal of Craniomandibular and Sleep Practice, the study used digital imaging to ascertain bone density in the head and neck of more than 35 participants; half of the study subjects had sleep apnea. Those with sleep apnea demonstrated much lower bone mineral density than those without sleep apnea. Click here to read more.
New Research Looks at Most Effective Interventions for Acute Dental Pain
A new study that incorporated a systematic review and a network meta-analysis took a deep dive into what treatments work best to address acute dental pain, and the results may be surprising. The team from McMaster University Faculty of Health Sciences in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, discovered that ibuprofen (200 to 400 mg) plus acetaminophen (500 to 1,000 mg); acetaminophen (650 mg) plus oxycodone (10 mg); and ibuprofen (400 mg); and naproxen (400 to 440 mg) provided the best results. These conclusions were made based on moderate- and high-certainty evidence. With only one opioid on the list (oxycodone), this is good news as the United States continues to struggle to control its opioid epidemic. Click here to read more.
