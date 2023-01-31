ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Nipple Rings r stupid.
It’s so pathetic that the biggest wealthiest church in the state is always silent when it comes to helping the homeless. Unless they’re part of the cult.

ABC 4

Deadly Stabbing in Salt Lake City

Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic …. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic problems. Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral as he raises...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts

EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
EUREKA, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive

The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police seek 2 men in connection with fatal stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Palmer Court Apartments, 999 S. Main. Officers arrived to find Alires in critical condition, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from police and fire crews.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

