Read full article on original website
Nipple Rings r stupid.
3d ago
It’s so pathetic that the biggest wealthiest church in the state is always silent when it comes to helping the homeless. Unless they’re part of the cult.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Related
ABC 4
Deadly Stabbing in Salt Lake City
Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic …. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic problems. Homelessness is a problem in Salt Lake and Greater Areas, and Teen Center Project aims to help. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral. Heber City Teacher Tik Tok Viral as he raises...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
KSLTV
Elk herd returns to SLC’s Foothill Drive; one hit in crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are urging drivers to be on alert as a herd of elk returned to roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers received several reports...
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded by The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several...
ksl.com
2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders
If the housing market is brutal for real estate professionals and home builders, it’s even more challenging for affordable housing developers that are already trying to keep costs low for renters while also ensuring projects are financially feasible.
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive
The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
Salt Lake area residents experience water issues due to frozen pipes
Public utility companies were inundated with calls Tuesday as many businesses and homeowners woke up to frozen pipes.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
kjzz.com
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
Partially fenced off for now, Jordan River Nature Center making major expansion
A new fence around a former South Salt Lake park is blocking visitors and dog owners from getting to the Jordan River, but the nature center assures it’s about expansion, not exclusion.
KUTV
Authorities provide no answers in deaths of 2 West Valley Northrop Grumman employees
WEST VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — More than two days after two employees were killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley, there are still no details as to how the individuals died. In an email Thursday morning, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson told 2News, “Out of respect for the...
KSLTV
Tooele County animal sanctuary needs donations to keep its animals warm
ERDA, Utah — With the freezing cold temperatures we’ve been dealing with in Utah, pet owners are reminded to bring our four-legged family members inside. At an animal sanctuary in Erda, some animals can’t come inside, so they’re getting creative to keep them warm. “Horses, cows,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police seek 2 men in connection with fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Palmer Court Apartments, 999 S. Main. Officers arrived to find Alires in critical condition, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from police and fire crews.
Comments / 5