Dayton, OH

Man dead after stabbing in Dayton; homicide detectives investigating

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago

A man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton late Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Main Street on report of a welfare check shortly before midnight.

Upon their arrival, they learned a 47-year-old man had been injured and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to receive medical care, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

The victim died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating this case, the spokesperson said.

We will update this story once we learn more.

