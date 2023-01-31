Man dead after stabbing in Dayton; homicide detectives investigating
A man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton late Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.
>> Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance
Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Main Street on report of a welfare check shortly before midnight.
Upon their arrival, they learned a 47-year-old man had been injured and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to receive medical care, a spokesperson told News Center 7.
The victim died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are actively investigating this case, the spokesperson said.
We will update this story once we learn more.
Comments / 1