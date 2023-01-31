ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

abc7amarillo.com

Puppy in recovery after being thrown from stolen car in chase

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — A puppy is recovering after being thrown out of a car during a police chase. The incident happened in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Monday. Deputies were pursuing carjacking suspects and the suspects opened a door and tossed a white object out. The Ramsey County Deputies...
SAINT PAUL, MN

