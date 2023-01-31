ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Community 'shocked and saddened' by Mikesell's closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mikesell’s announced Wednesday morning that they are closing their doors. According to a company press release, Mikesell’s is slowing manufacturing, distribution, and other operations for liquidation. The snack food company plans to liquidate its assets as soon as possible, but said they are working...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New program aims to improve racial discrepancies in mothers and infants

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Medicaid have launched a new comprehensive Maternal Care program in hopes of improving the health of mothers and infants. Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown spoke with the Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health about the significance of having these...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library hosts exhibit on renter eviction

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting 'EVICTED'. EVICTED will give patrons the chance to step into the world of low-income renter eviction – one of America’s most devastating issues. The National Building Museum created the exhibit in response to this national crisis. Inspired...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine discusses investment in Ohio innovation at Air Force museum

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has begun a two-day budget tour following his State of the State address on Tuesday. Governor DeWine made a stop in Dayton on Wednesday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, but will also visit Cincinnati and Toledo while on tour.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools host Women in Sports event: “Who’s in the Jersey?”

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools hosted a “Who’s in the Jersey?” panel discussion on Thursday night, honoring girls and women in sports and their journey beyond the jersey. Guests included were UD Women’s Basketball Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, coach and entrepreneur Danielle Roe, motivational speaker Phillitia...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero

(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

High School teams go red for American Heart Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Februaryis AmericanHeartMonth.To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings,Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine and Heart and Vascularcare teams as well as local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at basketball games in February. Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine team provides...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

After 40 tomorrow, cold air arrives Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wednesday should rise to near freezing under a mix of sun and clouds. A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives by Friday morning with the morning starting in the teens. Friday remains...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Tomorrow snaps colder after a mild day today

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives overnight with a flurry or two possible. Friday morning starts in the teens with single digit wind chills likely. Friday remains cool all day staying in...
DAYTON, OH

