FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
dayton247now.com
Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Local restaurant closing, national auto group adds Dayton to roster
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a local restaurant that is closing. Plus, a national auto group adds Dayton to its roster.
dayton247now.com
Attorney generals say law prohibits mailing abortion pills; law experts argue it does not
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Twenty state attorney generals, including Ohio’s Dave Yost, co-signed a letter to Walgreens and CVS, the country’s two largest drugstore chains, in opposition of distributing abortion pills in the mail. These letters addressed the AG's concerns regarding mailing abortion pills. They believed abortion pills...
dayton247now.com
Community 'shocked and saddened' by Mikesell's closure
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mikesell’s announced Wednesday morning that they are closing their doors. According to a company press release, Mikesell’s is slowing manufacturing, distribution, and other operations for liquidation. The snack food company plans to liquidate its assets as soon as possible, but said they are working...
dayton247now.com
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
dayton247now.com
Clark County appoints new Human Resource Director of Developmental Disabilities
CLARK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tim J. Newell has been appointed to Human Resources Director of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is a publicly funded agency that empowers people throughout their lifetime to achieve their fullest potential. The group also funds and supports the F.F....
dayton247now.com
New program aims to improve racial discrepancies in mothers and infants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Medicaid have launched a new comprehensive Maternal Care program in hopes of improving the health of mothers and infants. Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown spoke with the Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health about the significance of having these...
dayton247now.com
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
dayton247now.com
Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library hosts exhibit on renter eviction
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting 'EVICTED'. EVICTED will give patrons the chance to step into the world of low-income renter eviction – one of America’s most devastating issues. The National Building Museum created the exhibit in response to this national crisis. Inspired...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine discusses investment in Ohio innovation at Air Force museum
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has begun a two-day budget tour following his State of the State address on Tuesday. Governor DeWine made a stop in Dayton on Wednesday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, but will also visit Cincinnati and Toledo while on tour.
dayton247now.com
Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools host Women in Sports event: “Who’s in the Jersey?”
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools hosted a “Who’s in the Jersey?” panel discussion on Thursday night, honoring girls and women in sports and their journey beyond the jersey. Guests included were UD Women’s Basketball Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, coach and entrepreneur Danielle Roe, motivational speaker Phillitia...
dayton247now.com
Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
dayton247now.com
Transgender woman faces charges for using women's locker room with YMCA's permission
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A transgender woman is facing three counts of public indecency charges after using the Xenia YMCA’s locker room. The YMCA of Greater Dayton in Xenia has received several complaints since allowing members to use restrooms that aligns with their gender identity. On January 24, 2023,...
dayton247now.com
High School teams go red for American Heart Month
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Februaryis AmericanHeartMonth.To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings,Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine and Heart and Vascularcare teams as well as local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at basketball games in February. Kettering Health’s Sports Medicine team provides...
dayton247now.com
After 40 tomorrow, cold air arrives Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wednesday should rise to near freezing under a mix of sun and clouds. A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives by Friday morning with the morning starting in the teens. Friday remains...
dayton247now.com
Tomorrow snaps colder after a mild day today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives overnight with a flurry or two possible. Friday morning starts in the teens with single digit wind chills likely. Friday remains cool all day staying in...
dayton247now.com
Two Dayton officers suspended after investigation into deadly domestic violence call
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two officers have been suspended, months after their response to a domestic violence complaint, after which a woman and her child were killed. Dayton Police announced Friday that the officers, identified as Terrell Moore and Kathryn Santos, have been suspended for 160 hours and received written reprimands.
