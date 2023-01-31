Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
Related
Coast News
After 14 years, John Landes center reopens to community
OCEANSIDE — The John Landes Community Center has finally reopened its doors to the Tri-City neighborhood after a 14-year hiatus, bringing back much-needed youth and community programs, a new library space and plans for future upgrades. The city ceased all operations and programming at the former recreation center in...
Coast News
Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park
OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
BLM Flag Raised over Local School District Offices
The flag will fly at district offices for the whole month of February
San Diego CountryFest coming to Petco Park
It's almost time to shine your boots and dust off your cowboy hat because a country music festival is coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park this Spring.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
NBC Los Angeles
One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad
"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
Valley Roadrunner
Cafe owner unhappy that signs don’t show she is open
Mary Khuu of Lake Wohlford Café says that 30% of her breakfast and lunch business has declined due to the closing of one end of Lake Wohlford Road by a rockslide, but just as much because road signs indicating the closure lead the motorist to the conclusion that the road is closed before the diner.
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
City Tacos Planning Another Coastal Location
Local Favorite Taco Spot to Join Ocean Beach
East County parents outraged over recording of teachers bashing students
The recording was secretly captured on a student's iPad and sent to other students. The teachers can be heard using foul language and swear words to describe students' behavior.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped for hours in 60 foot hole in Chula Vista
BONITA, Calif. — Firefighters successfully rescued a dog that fell down a 60-foot hole in Chula Vista on Wednesday. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene at a home near Vista Dr & Bonita Glen Drive in Chula Vista. The large German Shepherd-type dog, a retired law enforcement K-9...
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
KPBS
County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay
NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
La Jolla News Nuggets: Whaling Bar, pothole forum, walking tours, more
News and events briefs
theresandiego.com
George’s At The Cove La Jolla Introduced New Winter Months Menu
George’s at the Cove, the La Jolla landmark restaurant for both locals and tourists alike, has introduced several new seasonal menu items for these “winter” months in America’s Finest City. Executive Chef Trey Foshee and his team bring you the finest and freshest culinary delights, whether...
Comments / 0