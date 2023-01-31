ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Coast News

After 14 years, John Landes center reopens to community

OCEANSIDE — The John Landes Community Center has finally reopened its doors to the Tri-City neighborhood after a 14-year hiatus, bringing back much-needed youth and community programs, a new library space and plans for future upgrades. The city ceased all operations and programming at the former recreation center in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park

OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
CARLSBAD, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Cafe owner unhappy that signs don’t show she is open

Mary Khuu of Lake Wohlford Café says that 30% of her breakfast and lunch business has declined due to the closing of one end of Lake Wohlford Road by a rockslide, but just as much because road signs indicating the closure lead the motorist to the conclusion that the road is closed before the diner.
ESCONDIDO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay

NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theresandiego.com

George’s At The Cove La Jolla Introduced New Winter Months Menu

George’s at the Cove, the La Jolla landmark restaurant for both locals and tourists alike, has introduced several new seasonal menu items for these “winter” months in America’s Finest City. Executive Chef Trey Foshee and his team bring you the finest and freshest culinary delights, whether...
SAN DIEGO, CA

