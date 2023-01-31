ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield

"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
ENFIELD, CT
thereminder.com

Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse

CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Couple opens second interior design shop to showcase possibilities

EAST LONGMEADOW – “Dream. Design. Build.” That is the motto Alexandra and Joseph Tremblay have used for their interior design business, Tremblay Maison, since opening in 2008. That same motto is the inspiration for their business’s second location, Twin Meadow Home. Joseph said that, while successful,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story

When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
SUFFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school

Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour. It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit. Updated: 10 hours ago. With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy