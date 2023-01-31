Read full article on original website
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
thereminder.com
Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse
CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
thereminder.com
Couple opens second interior design shop to showcase possibilities
EAST LONGMEADOW – “Dream. Design. Build.” That is the motto Alexandra and Joseph Tremblay have used for their interior design business, Tremblay Maison, since opening in 2008. That same motto is the inspiration for their business’s second location, Twin Meadow Home. Joseph said that, while successful,...
This ‘Back To The Future’ Star Lives In Massachusetts
There are two types of people in the world, "Back To The Future" obsessives and those who have never seen the trilogy. I was first mesmerized by this movie as a young kid and then quickly the entire trilogy soon there after. There is not much to not love about...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story
When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
westernmassnews.com
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
westernmassnews.com
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour. It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit. Updated: 10 hours ago. With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next...
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
Two Springfield officers struck and killed by train remembered after 83 years
Two Springfield officers were struck and killed by a train 83 years ago.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
