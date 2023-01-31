Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Eyewitness News
12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
darienite.com
DHS Announces Three Candidates for US Presidential Scholarship Program
Three Darien High School seniors and a Darien student at the King School have been selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The students — Jack Barber, Lily Cowles, Anna Debano of Darien High School and Gouri Krishnan of the King School — have been recognized based on broad academic achievement and having scored exceptionally well on the SAT or ACT. Individual students can’t apply to the program or be nominated.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
heystamford.com
New York Comedy Club Readies to Open in Stamford with Grand Opening this February
One of the most influential and popular comedy venues in the world is just days away from hosting their grand opening right here in Stamford!. The New York Comedy Club officially opens their doors Saturday, February 11th with TWO shows … one of which is already sold out!. I...
UPDATE: New York’s Weather-Predicting Chicken Says Early Spring!
***OFFICIAL GROUNDHOG DAY UPDATE: Cluxatawney Henrietta laid an egg, which means we will enjoy an early Spring!***. Forget Punxsutawney Phil! He's been unreliable for years!. On the morning of February 2nd, all eyes will be on Cluxatawney Henrietta, New York's weather-predicting chicken!. Muscoot Farms in Katonah, Westchester County, is inviting...
New Canaan Financier's Family Members Say They're 'Heartbroken' By His Death At Age 46
The family of a successful and popular Connecticut investment banker who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar says they are "heartbroken and deeply saddened by the tragic loss." Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Danbury 18-Week-Old Puppy Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs
A Connecticut animal rescue group is hoping to raise enough money to fund surgery costs for an 18-week-old German Shephard puppy who lost her nose from a disease. To do so, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) has started a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to pay for reconstru…
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
