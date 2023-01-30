Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.79MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO