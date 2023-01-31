Read full article on original website
womensrunning.com
First Run: Brooks Hyperion Max
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The newest model in the light-and-fast Hyperion family, the Brooks Hyperion Max is designed as an everyday trainer for race-focused runners that want to run faster and recover stronger between sessions. It’s the first new model in the Hyperion line since the brand launched the Tempo and Elite three years ago.
womensrunning.com
Iten, Kenya, Is Where Running Champions Are Made
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Nestled six hours northwest of Nairobi, Kenya, sits the small town of Iten. At 8,000 feet above sea level, Iten is marked with lush vegetation and striped with Kenya’s iconic red clay roads. Running champions are made here, on the edge of the Rift Valley.
