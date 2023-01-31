Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Related
Rita Ora Sparkles in Silver on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Rita Ora appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble. The singer wore a cropped silver sequin mock neck top with a matching silver sequin miniskirt with asymmetrical fabric detail from David Koma. She coordinated the look with black strappy open-toe stiletto sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings and her emerald wedding ring from her husband, director Taika Waititi, which she finally unveiled on the program.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and...
Natasha Lyonne Teams Sequins With Lace in Giambattista Valli Minidress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Natasha Lyonne graced Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a head-turning Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Lyonne’s minidress had a classic button-up blouse-style front, with black sequins all over. She coordinated her outfit with the the Bebe platform in black by Giuseppe Zanotti. Lyonne worked with her stylist Cristina Ehrlich on her look.
Kate Middleton Models Alexander McQueen in Fiery Red Pantsuit at Shaping Up Pre-launch Event
Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at BAFTA’s London headquarters on Jan. 30, with her husband Prince William, to kick off her new Shaping Up campaign. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red pantsuit. In celebration of the initiative’s debut, she wore a double-breasted single-button jacket with matching trousers by Alexander McQueen. She coordinated the look with red Gianvito Rossi pumps, a red Miu Miu clutch and Chalk statement earrings made from walnut and acrylic with details inspired by the Royal Opera House.More from WWDAlexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Celebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra...
François-Henri Pinault’s Surprise China Trip Boosts Ties With Local Government, Retailers
SHANGHAI — François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, is making a surprise visit to China right after Chinese New Year. Pinault is one of the first luxury executives to visit China since the country reopened its borders in late December. Pinault’s last trip to China was three years ago, just before the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023 The weeklong whirlwind trip is taking Pinault to Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Nanjing, where he has attended meetings with local government officials and...
10 Documentaries to Stream in February 2023
February 2023 is seeing the release of many highly anticipated documentaries across different streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV+. There are unsolved murder mysteries, sports coming-of-age docs and an expansive, exploratory showcasing of gender and sexuality. One of the most anticipated projects comes from Hulu, titled “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” which will be released on the platform on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the model is set to take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring what makes people human, specifically in relation to their sexuality and attraction to one another, while exploring her own.More from...
Jane Fonda Brings Wild Flair in Red Leopard Print Jacket to ‘80 for Brady’ Luncheon
Jane Fonda arrived at the luncheon and panel for her new film, “80 for Brady,” on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing an animal-inspired ensemble. In honor of the luncheon and panel for her new film, the actress wore a red leopard print sequin jacket, black trousers and black square-toe shoes. She accessorized the look with a bracelet and statement earrings.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout Style For makeup, Fonda went for an elevated daytime look...
Kim Petras Goes Electric Blue in Double-breasted Minidress at Billboard Power 100
Kim Petras made an electric arrival at Billboard’s Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the event, which celebrates music industry executives, Petras donned a metallic-blue minidress. Her dress was double-breasted, adorned with a series of black buttons along her torso, made out of a material mirroring scales. It had sharp definition around her shoulders and gave off iridescent colors of teal and violet. Petras wore her signature platinum-blond tresses styled straight, with icy-themed makeup, with stark white eyeliner and rosy blush. She wore thigh-high black boots that had a crushed-suede look and accessorized with some silver rings, earrings...
Madelyn Cline Does Power Suiting for Tag Heuer’s Westfield Century City Opening
Madelyn Cline arrived at Westfield Century City boutique in Los Angeles on Thursday, giving her spin on power dressing. Cline arrived at the mall to help Tag Heuer celebrate the grand opening of its Westfield Century boutique. In honor of the event, Cline wore a gray double-breasted suit by Stella McCartney. Underneath the blazer, she wore gold chains. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, and a Tag Heuer Carrera watch adorned in a diamond-paved, rose gold and steel design. The 29-mm timepiece is set with more than 700 diamonds for a total of 3.9 carats and complete with a mother-of-pearl dial.
Jenna Ortega Is Announced as New Adidas Ambassador
Adidas has named actress Jenna Ortega as a new brand ambassador and the face of a soon-to-be-unveiled label, marking the first new label under the company’s umbrella in 50 years. “My love for Adidas is one that goes back years,” Ortega said in a statement. “It’s always had such...
EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has invested in self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, partnering with founder Isabel Vita. Vita has become the most in-demand tanning artist in Hollywood, with clients who include Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry. Cyrus began getting Vita’s custom services about three years ago. She’s in Dolce Glow, in fact, in the music video for her current hit “Flowers” and also turned to Vita for her bronzed look onstage during her New Year’s Eve special.
Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, but Beat Wall Street Expectations
Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. during the crucial holiday season, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines (although it beat Wall Street expectations) and causing it to lower its full year profit forecast. The company’s stock was down 3.2 percent to $271.76 following the news.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended...
Connie Britton Goes Red in Safiyaa Jumpsuit at ‘Dear Edward’ Premiere
Connie Britton arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series “Dear Edward” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, taking a fiery red approach to red carpet style. In honor of the premiere of her new television series, the actress wore a candy apple...
CEO Talks: Kate Spade’s Liz Fraser on New Store Design Concept, a ThredUp Deal and the Color Green
Since Liz Fraser assumed the role of chief executive officer and brand president of Kate Spade New York in March 2020, she has guided the $1.4 billion lifestyle brand through the pandemic, store closures and reopenings, a hybrid work schedule and new ways of working. For the last fiscal year, the brand experienced a 22 percent increase to achieve record revenues.More from WWDKate Spade New York Pre-Fall 2023All the Celebrities at Kate Spade's NYFW PresentationKate Spade New York RTW Fall 2020 “I remain definitely more excited about Kate Spade today than I was even when I started,” Fraser said in an...
Tom Brady Takes Minimalist Approach to Red Carpet Dressing in Tom Ford Leather Jacket at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere
Tom Brady arrived on the red carpet for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, taking a minimalist approach to red carpet dressing. In honor of the movie, which features the NFL quarterback’s 2017 Super Bowl game against the Atlanta Falcons during his days with the New England Patriots, Brady opted for a black-and-white color palette. His look included a black leather jacket by Tom Ford, a classic white crewneck sweater, black pants and black sneakers. He accessorized with a watch on his left wrist.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The...
Nordstrom Stock Soars on Activist Stake
Nordstrom Inc.’s stock price — and speculation on the future of the company — soared on Friday after reports surfaced that activist investor Ryan Cohen, the founder of Chewy, had accumulated a large stake in the Seattle-based retailer. It is believed that the 37-year-old billionaire Cohen is pushing for changes in the composition of the Nordstrom board, and possibly structural changes in the Nordstrom business as well. He’s done it at GamesStop, where he’s a major investor and serves as chairman.More from WWDNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of...
Tessa Thompson Brightens Up in Yellow Coat and Orange Denim at Marni’s Fall 2023 Vol. 2 Show
Tessa Thompson made a vibrant arrival to the Marni fall 2023 Vol. 2 show in Tokyo on Wednesday. The actress embraced a colorful winter-ready outfit. Thompson’s outfit included a net-like shirt with an oval-shaped cutout in the center of her chest and a pair of orange denim jeans with a slight flare. Her top was white, bordered in black along the cutout opening. Overtop, she went bold, wearing a lemon-colored trench coat with sharp lapels. She coordinated her bright ensemble with black accents, including a pair of pointed-toe black boots and a padded black clutch. More from WWDMarni RTW Fall 2023Shakira's...
Actively Black Signs Multiyear Deal With Muhammad Ali Enterprises
In honor of Black History Month, activewear brand Actively Black has signed a multiyear partnership deal with Muhammad Ali Enterprises. The deal involves the introduction of a series of collections over the next two years intended to pay homage to the life and legacy of the boxing icon. The Actively Black x Muhammad Ali collection will feature a variety of athleisure and ready-to-wear styles for men, women and children beginning this spring. It will be sold on the Actively Black website.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityMarni RTW Fall 2023Lafayette 148 Fall 2023 Muhammad Ali...
Matthew Adams Dolan Tapped to Helm Womenswear at Jacob Cohën
MILAN — American designer Matthew Adams Dolan has been tapped to helm womenswear at Italian premium denim brand Jacob Cohën, effective from the spring 2024 collection. Operating under the artistic direction of Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, Adams Dolan will be in charge of designing both the brand’s main collection and the Jacob Cohën Couture line.More from WWDWhat To Watch: Men's TrendsMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection The appointment follows an initial tie-up between the company and Adams Dolan on a women’s capsule collection in July. As reported at the time, the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan...
EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Is the Latest GCDS Muse
MILAN — Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest addition to the inner circle of GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza — an increasingly packed group including bestie Dua Lipa and fellow designers such as Amina Muaddi and The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The American actress and daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham is the latest muse of the hip Italian brand, and was tapped to front its spring 2023 advertising campaign,...
