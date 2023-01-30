Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. The River Food Pantry began assisting the Meals on Wheels program the week of Jan. 30. The pantry normally produces around 2,300 meals a week, and now it’s producing around 2,800.
Study: Get kids back to school soon after a concussion
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to host fundraising ball
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. (BGCDC) invites the public to the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball, the organization’s first event in 2023. The fundraiser will have live music by Chicago band Hey Jimmy, a $4,000 jewelry raffle, hors d’oeuvres, casino games and both silent and live auctions.
Madison-area restaurants support food pantries with ‘Mad Can’ Food Drive
SSM Health donates $100K to Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health made a $100,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Madison on Tuesday to help invest in their future Black Business Hub. The Black Business Hub will help businesses start up, stabilize and scale up by offering the space, technical support and access to funds necessary to succeed.
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month
Women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease, health officials say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - February is National Heart Month and according to the American Heart Association, 350,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, but the condition disproportionally affects women. Heart disease first took Mary Zillman by surprise in 2004. “I thought it was acid reflux because my stomach, but...
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the most crucial part of the season, the UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through some changes. According to at least five members of the team, the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now. Senior Brock Parker and his teammates said they...
Milder Air Moving In
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!. It was a very cold start to the day! Our lowest wind chills this morning got down to -23F here in Madison. For the rest of Friday, we’ve been watching the temperatures slowly come back up and the winds easing off, helping to bring those wind chills back up. High pressure is moving through from west to east this evening and because of its circulation, our winds will change from the chilly northerly trajectory that we were under yesterday and this morning to a more southerly trajectory going into tomorrow. This southerly flow will mean a big jump in our high temperature starting tomorrow. Today’s highs were only in the mid-single digits, while tomorrow we’re expecting to reach the lower 30s.
Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following all the recent changes in the Wisconsin football program, fans are being invited to come to Camp Randall Stadium this spring to see the new team in action and check out who they’ll be rooting for this fall. Wisconsin Athletics will welcome fans on...
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
Jimmy sees his shadow!
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected. The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.
Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
Madison uses this brief “warm” spell to use salt on roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The brief (relatively) warm spell this week will give Madison’s Streets Division a brief respite and allow it to lay salt on city streets to clear the layer of compacted snow that covers them. On Thursday, crews are going to head out for a “spot-salting” effort that will see them pour salt where it is needed.
Milder Temperatures Are Coming Our Way
Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is encouraging Dane County residents to embrace clean energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The 2022 IRA provides $370 billion for clean energy and climate action projects, much of which will be available through tax...
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
