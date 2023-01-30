ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Study: Get kids back to school soon after a concussion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new study out just this week confirms what many doctors already suspected: getting kids back in school soon after a concussion is good for their recovery. The study was conducted by the Children’s National Hospital in Maryland. Doctors found that kids --5 to 18 years old...
MADISON, WI
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to host fundraising ball

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. (BGCDC) invites the public to the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball, the organization’s first event in 2023. The fundraiser will have live music by Chicago band Hey Jimmy, a $4,000 jewelry raffle, hors d’oeuvres, casino games and both silent and live auctions.
MADISON, WI
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how...
MADISON, WI
Women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease, health officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - February is National Heart Month and according to the American Heart Association, 350,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, but the condition disproportionally affects women. Heart disease first took Mary Zillman by surprise in 2004. “I thought it was acid reflux because my stomach, but...
MADISON, WI
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Dane...
BARABOO, WI
Milder Air Moving In

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!. It was a very cold start to the day! Our lowest wind chills this morning got down to -23F here in Madison. For the rest of Friday, we’ve been watching the temperatures slowly come back up and the winds easing off, helping to bring those wind chills back up. High pressure is moving through from west to east this evening and because of its circulation, our winds will change from the chilly northerly trajectory that we were under yesterday and this morning to a more southerly trajectory going into tomorrow. This southerly flow will mean a big jump in our high temperature starting tomorrow. Today’s highs were only in the mid-single digits, while tomorrow we’re expecting to reach the lower 30s.
MADISON, WI
Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
MADISON, WI
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following all the recent changes in the Wisconsin football program, fans are being invited to come to Camp Randall Stadium this spring to see the new team in action and check out who they’ll be rooting for this fall. Wisconsin Athletics will welcome fans on...
MADISON, WI
Jimmy sees his shadow!

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected. The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:. “Who’s a good boy?”. Allied has been on Madison’s side for the...
MADISON, WI
Madison uses this brief “warm” spell to use salt on roads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The brief (relatively) warm spell this week will give Madison’s Streets Division a brief respite and allow it to lay salt on city streets to clear the layer of compacted snow that covers them. On Thursday, crews are going to head out for a “spot-salting” effort that will see them pour salt where it is needed.
MADISON, WI
Milder Temperatures Are Coming Our Way

MADISON, WI
Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is encouraging Dane County residents to embrace clean energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The 2022 IRA provides $370 billion for clean energy and climate action projects, much of which will be available through tax...
DANE COUNTY, WI

