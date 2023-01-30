Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Federer & Nadal congratulate Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, tying him with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam singles titles – the most by any player in the history of men’s tennis. And soon after, the Serb received congratulatory messages from both his rivals in the...
Tennis star Kyrgios to contest Australian assault charge
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was due to appear in an Australian court Friday to apply to have an assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds. His lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared in a court in Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra in...
Yardbarker
Djokovic to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open; to be allowed for US Open
Shortly after becoming the world no. 1 again, Novak Djokovic learned very bad news about his chances of participation in the first two ATP 1000 events of the season. Last year, the 35-year-old was forced to miss the Indian Wells, Miami Open and the US Open, as he missed on a large portion of points that he could have added as well as a chance to add another Masters and Grand Slam titles to his collection.
tennisuptodate.com
Viewership down by 66% on Australian Open Finals Saturday, attributed to absence of home favorites Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios
Channel 9's viewership numbers for the men's doubles final and women's singles final at the 2023 Australian Open have taken a strong hit compared to the 2022 edition. The Australian TV network had signed a contract extension until 2023 to broadcast the Grand Slam and splashed around $500 million on the deal. The women's singles final was contested between reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in 2023. The men's doubles final, meanwhile, featured the Aussie duo of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler at Rod Laver Arena on January 28th.
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
BBC
Thailand Open: Britain's Heather Watson beats Yulia Putintseva in first round
British number six Heather Watson came from behind to beat Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Thailand Open. Watson, 30, won 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in Hua Hin in a match that featured 14 breaks of serve and lasted three hours. Kazakhstan's Putintseva, 28, is 44th in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Race to Turin after Australian Open as Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Khachanov lead the way
The ATP Race to Turin will be a long one but he was the first returns as Djokovic and Tsitsipas sit at the top of this one following their successful start in Australia. There will be many changes coming to the ATP Race standings as the season goes on but for now, Novak Djokovic sits on top. He might just remain there if he keeps playing the way he did because nobody was a match for him in Melbourne. The 4th member of the semi-final crew Tommy Paul sits at number four of the standings right now as Shelton, Korda, Lehecka, Norrie, Fritz, and Rublev finish off the top 10.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Finals Race after Australian Open as Sabalenka leads Rybakina, Azarenka, Linette and Pegula, Swiatek outside top 10
The WTA Race to the Finals update has been published with the landscape following the first major looking really interesting as top players like Swiatek are outside of the top 10. The WTA Race is a fascinating thing to observe as the season goes along but it holds very little...
atptour.com
Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch
Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
Yardbarker
2023 Chile Open Santiago ATP Entry List - Fognini, Musetti, Schwartzman & more
The entry list of the 2023 Chile Open, which is held in Santiago from February 27th through March 5th, is full of clay-court specialists, who added this surface to their schedule early. Only a few clay-court tournaments, are held in the early stages of the ATP season and most of...
Sporting News
atptour.com
Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action
Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't think so": Flink on Djokovic's chances of being as dominant at Australian Open as Nadal at French Open
Tennis journalist Steve Flink doesn't think Novak Djokovic will be able to win as many Australian Open trophies as Nadal did with Roland Garros(14). Novak Djokovic has been utterly dominant at the Australian Open and it's likely he might win more than the 10 he already has. But winning 14, which is how many times Nadal won the Roland Garros seems unlikely. It seems rather impossible according to journalist Steve Flink who doesn't see it happening:
Yardbarker
2023 Monterrey Open WTA Entry List - Garcia, Vekic, Haddad Maia & more
The 15th edition of the Monterrey Open will be held in 2023 and it will be played from February 27th through March 5th at the Club Sonoma in Monterey, Mexico. This WTA 250 event was founded in 2009 and during the previous 14 editions, it celebrated nine different champions. In the last two years, the tournament was won by Leylah Fernandez, but she won't defend her title in 2023, as she's not on the entry list.
